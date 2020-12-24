Some Whittaker's chocolate out of stock as supply issues hit

Chocolate maker Whittaker’s is the latest company to feel the effects of Covid-19 supply chain disruption, with some of its blocks temporarily out of stock.

In a post on its Facebook page, Whittaker’s said its Berry and Biscuit and Berry Forest blocks would be unavailable for at least a month.

“It seems 2020's twists keep coming! Due to supply delays for our ingredients we're sorry to say two of your favourite blocks will be out of stock until late January at the earliest.”

A Whittaker’s spokeswoman said some of the ingredients used in the affected flavours were sourced from overseas and had been delayed.

While the break in production of the popular flavours was disappointing, the situation reflected the impact of Covid-19 on global supply chains, she said.

“Fortunately, because we source ingredients locally as much as possible, we have not been as affected by these supply issues until now, and no other products in Whittaker’s range are affected.”

Production of Berry Forest and Berry and Biscuit would restart as soon as the ingredients arrived, she said.

The news sparked a flurry of tongue-in-cheek comments from chocolate fans, with some suggesting Christmas might as well be cancelled.

”Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse,” one wrote.

“NOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! No. No, no, no... This just can’t happen. Jacinda, step up when you are needed most!” another said.

Others suggested the chocolate maker should use the opportunity to bring back other popular flavours, including the limited edition Bundaberg Ginger Beer, released earlier this year.