Cellar door sales hit as wineries feel tourist vacuum

Luna Estate winery north of Wellington is bucking the trend, but other wineries reliant on cellar door traffic have been doing it tough this year.

A lack of international tourists has been hard on many smaller wineries around the country, forcing them to recalibrate.

Tourists, both domestic and foreign, are the lifeblood of cellar door sales and winery restaurants.

In Marlborough, boutique winery Hans Herzog Estate, once visited by a pre-royal Meghan Markle, has decided to close its restaurant and bistro while the borders remain shut, the first season in 20 years it has done so.

Marketing manager Maria Mencattelli said restaurant sales had fallen dramatically, forcing the winery to put more focus on its export and trade sales.

‘’We're not obviously getting that tourist side which brought in quite a lot of the revenue for us on a day to day basis.’’

However, a summer pick-up in trading had been seen in the last two weeks. ‘’The people who are coming in are wine oriented and definitely buying more’’.

Chloe Ranford/Stuff Maria Mencattelli says wineries like hers are pivoting towards trade and export sales while the border remains closed.

Wineries were fortunate because Kiwi restaurants were humming and worldwide demand for New Zealand wine had not dropped off, Mencattelli said.

'’We’re in a very privileged position in New Zealand that everything's still going ahead, restaurants, hotels are still up and running.’’

Scott Hammond/Stuff Marcus Pickens says some wineries have lost substantial on-site business provided by tourists.

Marcus Pickens, chief executive of Wine Marlborough, said demand for New Zealand wines in North America had remain strong over the pandemic, and large brands with good grocery distribution were doing well.

However, it was ‘’the opposite’’ for those reliant on hospitality and passing traffic.

''It affects every [wine] brand in New Zealand not just Marlborough. Marlborough's pretty well connected to offshore distribution but cellar door, anyone highly reliant on wine direct to tourists, they obviously have to rethink how they do that, what their strategy is.

‘’And it's the same with some of those smaller brands which have built premium products that sell in hotels, especially in high-end restaurants. They've had to reinvent their businesses from the bottom up. Very tough.''

Coastal Wine Cycles Domestic wine tourists are helping fill some of the vacuum left by overseas visitors.

Not all regions are feeling the pain. Wairarapa wineries have been booming with domestic tourism since the lifting of lockdown in May.

Lynn Scoble, sales adviser for Luna Estate, said it had had a few cancelled functions but ‘’we can’t complain in the slightest’’.

Luna’s main earner was its cellar door and restaurant sales and the only difficulty had been finding staff.

‘’We’ve been rushed off our feet. We have been totally booked out every weekend and during the week it’s just so busy.’’

The export market had been ‘’going wild as well’’.

In Cromwell, near tourist-dependent Queenstown, Wooing Tree Winery co-owner Steve Farquharson said the cellar door was important and had ‘’certainly taken a hit’'.

SUPPLIED Steve Farquharson of Cromwell’s Wooing Tree winery says it's keeping afloat with sales to the New Zealand market.

Fortunately, the bigger part of his particular business was New Zealand domestic sales which, along with the rest of the retail market, were doing well.

Wineries in his region were waiting to see how things went after Christmas. ‘’Kiwis are good customers but there are just not as many at the moment.’’

‘’Cromwell gets pretty busy straight after Christmas and we’re expecting that to happen again, but it is definitely is quieter than normal just because of the lack of internationals.’’

Other businesses linked to the wine industry were also exposed to their fortunes. In Hawke’s Bay, wine tour operator Hamish Prins of Prinsy’s Tours, said things had been ‘’deadly quiet’’ over the last two weeks but everyone was quietly hopeful of a summer surge.

It had ‘’definitely been a bit of a battle’’ for his four-person business, which also did tours for cruise ships and high-end private clients.

About 65 per cent of his customers were from overseas.

‘’This is the time of year where we feel the loss of the international market because domestic tourism will never keep up with the number of international people who were coming into the country, especially in our region.’’

However, Prins felt strongly that rushing the process of opening the border was also something the country did not need.

'’New Zealand as a destination is going to be pretty sought after but it’s how we go about looking after things that will be important.’’