The smartphone app that uses the camera to measure DNA

DNAiTECH founder Murray Broom uses the new technology which amplifies DNA in the field.

A new start-up is helping students find bacteria in waterways, sending experiment results straight to smartphones.

DNAiTECH, which operates out of the Marlborough Research Centre's Grovetown Campus, first launched and used their product at Christchurch's Haeata Community Campus this year.

The technology focuses on molecular biology, which means DNA is amplified to help detect things like bacteria and pathogens.

DNAiTECH founder Murray Broom said while the idea of amplification was not new, the technology they had introduced was.

“If you’re wanting to detect whether something is present, for instance it might be E. coli in the water, or it might be cyanobacteria in the water, or even Covid-19, you use molecular biology, or DNA amplification technologies, to search in to the sample to see whether it’s present," Broom said.

“So we’ve come up with an instrument that does it fast and simply, at a constant temperature, and it works off a smartphone."

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF The technology sent data straight to a smartphone.

Broom said a portable instrument was taken to the field to undertake research.

DNAiTECH was the recipient of an “Unlocking Curious Minds” regional grant from the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment for 2020, for running a workshop to engage secondary students with science and technology.

Broom said the product was developed after they recognised teachers had no practical technological resources for teaching molecular biology at NCEA levels 2 and 3.

He first started developing the technology in 2019 for three areas: education, “in-field testing” and “point of care” applications.

In field testing referred to environmental testing in the field.

“The aim is to get an immediate result at the point of concern,” Broom said.

“With in-field testing there is no delay by collecting a sample, sending it off to a lab to get it processed and then getting the result a day or more late.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Broom says the company hoped to focus on “point-of-care” application from 2021 to 2023, which helped the frontline. ​​​​​

“So what they’re doing is they will take a water sample, and it might be say 100mls.

“In that water sample there may or may not be some sign of bacteria or some E. coli, depending on what they’re looking for; and the students might have a project whereby they take water when there hasn’t been lots of rain and then after rainfall."

This was completed by collecting the sample into a filter and then analysing the particulates, Broom said.

The Government was working towards having 80 per cent of New Zealand’s waterways swimmable by 2030 and 90 per cent by 2040.

“What makes whether they are swimmable or not is the E. coli levels, as it’s a marker for faecal contamination of waterways, it could be from septic tanks, it could be from cows, it could be from run-off from paddocks into the waterways,” he said.

“So with Government policy, around cleaning up our waterways, E. coli measurements are becoming really important for regional councils ..."

Broom said point-of-care applications, which would be a major focus in 2021 to 2023, were biomedical applications applied at the frontline, for example, where a patient was.

“We have some exciting biomedical applications we are targeting, and we are applying to Callaghan Innovation for funding to support this development,” he said.

“There are certain biomedical conditions where it is highly desirable to get an immediate result and sending samples away to a lab and getting results back a day or more later is highly problematic for a good clinical outcome.

“The cool thing about DNAiTECH is it uses the smartphone camera to measure the DNA. We have developed an app on the phone and the user operates the instrument via the phone."

The phone camera measured the amount of DNA in the sample, Broom said.

“We can measure up to nine samples simultaneously. The smartphone interface means the DNAiTECH is very cost effective, because the instrument does not need its own optics like most scientific instruments."