Share market glides into holiday season

Border closures continue to be bad news for Tourism Holdings Ltd.

The NZX continued to hold steady in the run up to the holiday season, closing at 13020.21 points on Wednesday, up 1.38 per cent.

Gainers (83) outnumbered decliners (54) with $168.2 million traded on the NZSX.

On the tourism front Air NZ picked up 3.8 per cent (6c) to $1.78, while Auckland International Airport fell 12c to $7.64.

Tourism Holdings stocks closed 4 cents down at $2.50 after the company flagged a bigger full year loss than the market was predicting as a result of continued border closures. This time last year THL shares were trading at $3.20.

READ MORE:

* Local tourism still not enough to fend off Tourism Holdings loss

* The wage subsidy and retail: Which stores got it and who has paid it back?

* Share market delivers a few pre-Christmas presents



Power company stocks continued to bounce around with Meridian Energy up 5.3 per cent to $7.05, Contact Energy up almost 4 per cent to $8.63, and Genesis Energy up 1 per cent to $3.56.

Other gainers included Aft Pharmaceuticals which rose 39c to $5.09, Ebos Group up 97c to $29, and Infratil up 22c to $7.53.