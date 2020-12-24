A2 confirms majority stake in Mataura Valley Milk

A2 is moving into manufacturing nutraceuticals but retaining its supply partnerships with Synlait and Fonterra.

The a2 Milk Company has confirmed it will take a 75 per cent stake in Southland dairy processor Mataura Valley Milk for $268.5 million.

Mataura Valley's chairman Dr Tingwu Xue said a2 would be a strategic partner as ''both companies share the same vision of creating large scale world-class nutritional manufacturing at MVM''.

''A2MC already works closely with our sister company China State Farm and is well respected in the China market.’’

A2’s chief executive Geoff Babidge said the deal gave his company the chance to get into the manufacture of nutritional products and provided supplier and geographic diversification, as well as strengthening links with key partners in China.

Mataura Valley's current majority shareholder is a Chinese state-owned enterprise, China Animal Husbandry Group (CAHG), which will retain a 25 per cent interest.

The group is a subsidiary of China National Agriculture Development Group, which is the parent of a2’s strategic logistics and distribution partner in China, CSFA Holdings Shanghai (China State Farm).

John Hawkins/Stuff Mataura Valley Milk opened its $226m plant near Gore in 2018.

Babidge said it was pleasing the transaction had the support of all Mataura’s existing minority shareholders, ‘’many of whom are farmer suppliers.”

The purchase will give it dual supply arrangements for nutritional products, complementing its existing supply relationships with Synlait Milk and Fonterra, he said.

It would be made on a debt-free cash-free basis and funded from a2’s existing cash reserves, but required approval of the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office. A decision is expected by May.

Mataura has been looking for a funding partner since reporting a net loss of $47m in 2019. During lockdown, it also suffered from a drop in US-to-New Zealand exchange rate.

In contrast, A2 has been a particularly strong performer in recent years, finding support for its milk brand with Australian customers and making inroads into China. But until now, it has not been a manufacturer.

Strong optimism about dairy exports during the pandemic pushed A2's share price to $21.50 in August.

But recently the stock took a tumble after the company revealed that a drop in orders from its Chinese ‘’daigou’’ resellers in Australia, who rely on tourists and international students.

As a result, its share price slid to under $11 last Friday following a projected earnings downgrade. Currently it is untraded at $11.89.

Babidge said Mataura would give a2 access to manufacturing margins as well as access to ‘’a growing productive milk pool, supported by favourable climatic conditions and water availability''.

A2 expected to incur about a one-off $10m in transaction costs, half of which would be recognised in its first half results.