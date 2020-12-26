Shoppers fill up malls, shopping centres and hardware stores on Boxing Day

New Zealand Post workers are in the thick of a record-breaking Christmas amid a nationwide online shopping frenzy.

Shoppers are starting to fill up malls on Boxing Day, while most of the world spends the day socially distancing or in lockdown.

In Auckland, hundreds queued outside Dress Smart in Onehunga before it opened at 9am.

Lines were still building up outside even after the mall opened as people tried to get in to take advantage of the Boxing Day sales, with some retailers offering up to 60 per cent off sales.

Mall parking was already at capacity by 9am, and traffic was on gridlock on Arthur St, and nearby Church and Galway streets.

Shoppers like Kara Selai said she had been waiting outside Dress Smart for at least an hour before the mall opened.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Boxing Day shoppers try to make the most of the sales starting early at Auckland’s St Lukes mall.

“I always come to the Boxing Day sale, I love a good discount so today is a good day for me, even if I have to wait outside for a while to get in,” she said.

“I wanted to make sure I was one of the first ones in because this place is always crazy.”

Stan Moore from West Auckland said he wanted to see what discounts was applied at the sports shops Nike and Adidas.

“I don't have anything specific that I want to buy but if I see something going for really cheap, I might get it.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Shoppers were out in their hundreds at the Westfield Riccarton Mall in Christchurch for the Boxing Day sales.

Down South, Christchurch's Westfield Riccarton Mall was packed to the rafters.

Electronics and homeware items were flying off the shelves, with dozens of shoppers spotted sporting yellow JB Hi-Fi or purple Farmers bags.

Wioterangi Ngarimu said he had been needing a new electric jug for weeks, but he decided to hold off until the Boxing Day sales.

“We had been using my old paint-covered work one for ages.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Wioterangi Ngarimu waited until the Boxing Day sales to finally buy himself a good-quality kettle.

But he said the queue in electronics store JB Hi-Fi nearly put him off.

“It was crazy the line in there, people were pushing and elbowing... We were debating whether we actually needed a kettle.”

For some shoppers, the day was about fun and games.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Makairi, Rohman, Makairi, Madison and Cordell, with dad Daniel, were keen to spend their Christmas money.

While parents Daniel and Laura hit up the homeware stores for a new vacuum, pots and pans, their children Rohman, Makairi, Cordell and Madison could hardly wait to spend their Christmas money.

Cordell said his haul included goodies like water balloons, chocolates, and a basketball, while Rohman got a new Nerf gun.

Makairi saw his Christmas bonus as more of an investment – choosing to buy a metal detector.

“I want to go to the beach and put it over the sand... and look for treasure and money and things.”

Cameron Burnell/Stuff First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said 2020 had been a strong year for New Zealand retailers.

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said this year had been a strong one for retailers and many did not need to offer deep discounts.

“We’ve had such a good run. Christmas Eve was strong and Boxing Day has started off very strong,” Wilkinson said.

Last month shoppers spent more than $650 million over Black Friday weekend, up 4 per cent on 2019, according to Paymark.

New Zealand retailers were in the spotlight this year he said as more Kiwis shopped locally.

TORIKA TOKALAU/Stuff Shoppers outside Dress Smart in Auckland on Boxing Day.

He said bad weather in parts of the country also helped retail as people swapped out a beach day for a shop indoors.

“It’s a very different Christmas this year than before. People are spending on the things that make them feel good.”

Wilkinson said apparel, gardening stores and home wares had been popular so far.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said most Boxing Day deals started on Christmas Eve online.

“The lead up to Boxing Day has been strong. Spending over December has been positive,” Harford said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Shoppers start lining up for Boxing Day bargains outside PB Tech in Wellington.

Trade Me said by 8am this morning there were 4400 unwanted gifts listed for sale on the website.

Spokesperson Millie Silvester says they include a Mazda Demio in the wrong colour, a “piece of S#£%” toy from a Christmas cracker, and a pair of Apple Airpods Pro from a parent whose daughter was adamant she’d prefer the standard version.

Harford said there had also been increased spending on higher end and luxury items as Covid-19 forced most people to save on international travel spend.

For one couple out shopping in Rotorua on Boxing Day, it was all about Christmas 2021.

Benn Bathgate/Stuff Rotorua's Torpedo 7 outlet was so busy on Boxing Day the manager said he simply didn't have time to speak to Stuff.

As the couple, who did not wish to be named, left Kmart a Santa figure fell out of their trolley, only to be picked up and put back in with the rest of the Santa's, reindeers, wrapping paper, cards and tinsel.

“It's more of a bargain today. This stuff was half price,” one of the couple said.

While Rotorua's streets were busy with shoppers, those catering for outside pursuits appeared to have the tills ringing loudest.

“We're definitely up, trade is good,” Hunting & Fishing store manager said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Shoppers at David Jones department store in Auckland.

He said it was too early to say how the day's trading would compare to last Boxing Day but said the day had been “pretty solid”.

Similar busy scenes were witnessed in Kathmandu and Macpac.

Rotorua's Torpedo 7 was so busy when Stuff called the manager apologised but said there was no way he could speak.

A NZ Post spokeswoman said the courier service expected to deliver about 800,000 parcels next week and about 250,000 of those were expected to be directly related to Boxing Day sales.