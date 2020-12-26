Shoppers start filling up malls on Boxing Day

New Zealand Post workers are in the thick of a record-breaking Christmas amid a nationwide online shopping frenzy.

Shoppers are starting to fill up malls on Boxing Day, while most of the world spends the day socially distancing or in lockdown.

In Auckland, hundreds queued outside Dress Smart in Onehunga before it opened at 9am.

Lines were still building up outside even after the mall opened as people tried to get in to take advantage of the Boxing Day sales, with some retailers offering up to 60 per cent off sales.

Mall parking was already at capacity by 9am, and traffic was on gridlock on Arthur St, and nearby Church and Galway streets.

Shoppers like Kara Selai said she had been waiting outside Dress Smart for at least an hour before the mall opened.

“I always come to the Boxing Day sale, I love a good discount so today is a good day for me, even if I have to wait outside for a while to get in,” she said.

“I wanted to make sure I was one of the first ones in because this place is always crazy.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Boxing Day shoppers try to make the most of the sales starting early at Auckland’s St Lukes mall.

Stan Moore from West Auckland said he wanted to see what discounts was applied at the sports shops Nike and Adidas.

“I don't have anything specific that I want to buy but if I see something going for really cheap, I might get it.”

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said this year had been a strong one for retailers and many did not need to offer deep discounts.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said 2020 had been a strong year for New Zealand retailers.

“We’ve had such a good run. Christmas Eve was strong and Boxing Day has started off very strong,” Wilkinson said.

Last month shoppers spent more than $650 million over Black Friday weekend, up 4 per cent on 2019, according to Paymark.

New Zealand retailers were in the spotlight this year he said as more Kiwis shopped locally.

TORIKA TOKALAU/Stuff Shoppers outside Dress Smart in Auckland on Boxing Day.

He said bad weather in parts of the country also helped retail as people swapped out a beach day for a shop indoors.

“It’s a very different Christmas this year than before. People are spending on the things that make them feel good.”

Wilkinson said apparel, gardening stores and home wares had been popular so far.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Shoppers start lining up for Boxing Day bargains outside PB Tech in Wellington.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said most Boxing Day deals started on Christmas Eve online.

“The lead up to Boxing Day has been strong. Spending over December has been positive,” Harford said.

He said there had also been increased spending on higher end and luxury items as Covid-19 forced most people to save on international travel spend.