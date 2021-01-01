How to nurse your New Year's resolutions past Quitters Day

Following through on New Year’s resolutions can be tough.

OPINION: Strava, the world’s most popular running app studied millions of activity data points and found that January the 19th was the date most people gave up on their new year’s goals to exercise more.

People maintained their efforts to change for less than 3 weeks.

Mostly that is because we want to be changed much more than we can tolerate changing. We want to have lost weight more than we want to make the stoic sacrifices needed to get there.

And we seduce ourselves into giving up even when we do try, through what psychologists call the abstinence violation effect.

This occurs when making some effort towards a goal produces the feeling of having attained it, causing us to go all in on giving up.

You resolve to lose weight, paying careful attention to cutting out sweet things and snacks in the morning.

SUPPLIED David Winsborough, the founder of Winsborough, New Zealand’s largest business psychology company, says research points to strategies that can help people succeed in their New Year’s Resolutions.

At coffee with a friend you say “no more cinnamon rolls thanks, I’m watching my waist” to your delight a few days later your pants seem to be a little looser! So at coffee you feel perfectly justified in having one cinnamon baked reward, or maybe two. And from then on, there’s no real point in cutting out.

Personality also impacts our ability to stick with a goal. People who are higher in conscientiousness tend to be more planful and diligent in following internal or external rules.

Research has shown that conscientious people lead healthier lives, do better at work and live longer than others. But what about the rest of us?

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Jan Wood, a 78-year-old Cromwell super gran, can plank for more than 20 minutes.

Significant changes to our habits are hard to attain, which is why so many tips and books emerge every year offering ‘the secret’.

Psychology does have some useful guides:

The right reasons

Motivation and having goals aligned with your values does make a difference. Finding a deeply held reason to change – to be there for one’s children, or to make a difference for others perhaps – produces a stronger sense of well-being and self-control, and increases the chances of achieving goals.

Start with baby steps

Starting with tiny changes and small steps are better than trying to make a radical life change. But when you start to see progress and feel momentum, switch from small steps to the ultimate goal. This stops you coasting and keeps the eye on the prize.

Be vague, not specific

Resolving to lose ‘around a couple of kilos’ will produce more motivation than ‘must lose 2.5 kilos’. That’s because people can interpret goals in their own way, and keep motivation up.

Be kind to yourself

You know you are going to relapse. We all consistently overestimate our ability to beat temptation. Research shows that being kind to yourself over a relapse can help. Do something nice as a pleasurable time out, rather than punishing yourself. And planning ahead for the situations, people and temptations that lead to relapse helps keep you on the wagon.

Find a change buddy

Team up to keep going. Humans are social animals, and just as soldiers fight for their buddies and not actually King or country, having accountability partners can help sustain your motivation.

Changing to a better version of ourselves is possible, but it’s hard!

It’s most difficult when we are not truly committed, when it goes against our natural personalities, or when we set ourselves up to fail.

As James Baldwin wrote: Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.

David Winsborough is the founder of Winsborough Limited, NZ’s largest business psychology company, and New York based Deeper Signals which is revolutionising psychological profiling.