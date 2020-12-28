Harry and Meghan support Kiwi social enterprise Make Give Live after PM's shout out

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have donated 200 hand made woollen beanies through Kiwi social enterprise Make Give Live after a note from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Make Give Live co-founder Claire Conza said the social enterprise had been overwhelmed with orders since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a photo of their baby, Archie, wearing one of its beanies in January.

Conza asked the social enterprise’s Instagram followers for a way to contact the royal couple to wish them a Merry Christmas and express gratitude for spotlighting Make Give Live.

Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have donated 200 hand made woollen beanies through Kiwi social enterprise Make Give Live.

A few days before Christmas, Conza received an official letter from the royals stating the Archewell Foundation wanted to donate 200 woollen beanies to Kiwi kids and mentioned Ardern had informed them about Make Give Live wanting to get in touch.

“Jacinda Ardern follows our Instagram page and she saw our post. That was really a lovely surprise,” Conza said.

The company gifted a beanie to Ardern after the birth of her daughter Neve.

For every handmade beanie sold, Make Give Live donated a beanie to a charity.

SUPPLIED Make Give Live co-founder Claire Conza says she was thankful to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern putting in a word about the social enterprise wanting to contact Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are also customers of the Kiwi business.

Conza said this year revenue had grown more than 1000 per cent compared to last year.

A person involved with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour to New Zealand in 2019 approached Make Give Live for a hat to gift to the royal couple while the Duchess of Sussex was pregnant with Archie.

Conza said it came as a total surprise when she saw the photo of Prince Harry holding Archie who was wearing a different hat by Make Give Live in January.

“We went to bed not knowing what to make of it. The next morning we were flooded with orders and saw a news article about Meghan buying two beanies in the next size up.

“We went through our orders and surely enough there were two orders addressed to Windsor with the email address ending with royal.uk that we had totally missed at the time,” Conza said.

SUSSEXROYAL / INSTAGRAM In the picture posted as part of the Sussexes' New Years Message, Archie wears a hat made by Kiwi social enterprise Make Give Live.

Make Give Live’s had given away more than 3500 beanies this year and had a few hundred more to donate over next winter, Conza said.

Conza said Make Give Live would work with a number of charities including Give a Kid a Blanket, I’ve Got Your Backpack, Lifewise and Auckland City Mission, to give away the 200 beanies.

A network of 130 volunteers around the country made the hats and all profits went back into the business, she said.

The social enterprise was set up four years ago to tackle isolation and mental illness by bringing people together to knit and crochet hats.

SUPPLIED Make Give Live works with a network of volunteers who knit and crochet hats

Make Give Little had received growing interest to replicate their model in other parts of the world, Conza said.

The United States had also become a popular customer base for the New Zealand-made beanies, she said.

Conza said she hoped to meet with Ardern to thank her for putting her in touch with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and hoped to also collaborate with the royal couple through their Archewell Foundation.

“I hear Prince Harry and Meghan are setting up a podcast on Spotify. I’ll be listening closely, I would love to stay connected.”