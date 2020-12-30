Retailers 'need to communicate' with customers about empty shelves

Customers’ patience with empty shelves could run out if they aren’t given clear messages from retailers, one marketing expert says.

A combination of port congestion, Covid-induced freight disruption and a pre-Christmas shopping frenzy has left many shelves around the country bare.

University of Auckland head of marketing Bodo Lang said customers seemed understanding so far but communication was important.

“They can’t do very much about products being in short supply but what they can do something about is the communication,” Lang said.

Retailers needed to have messages on their website as well as signs in store, he said.

Stuff Kmart has continued to struggle with empty shelves in the week after Christmas.

Staff also needed to be trained to tell consumers why there was a shortage and how long it was expected to last, he said.

The last thing retailers wanted was for customers to go into their store with a clear purchase in mind, and then not get the product and have to find it elsewhere, he said.

“You don’t want them to change their store loyalties,” Lang said.

Consumer impatience with missing products also depended largely on how often they relied on the item, Lang said.

“So, if it is groceries, than the purchasing cycle is really short,” he said.

“If a supermarket is out of a certain type of food, that will become a pain for consumers very quickly, for example in two weeks. But if you have a longer purchase cycle, there could be a couple of months before consumers react.”

A mitigating factor was that most New Zealanders were aware that there have been ongoing issues with the supply chain, he said.

“It’s Covid-19, it’s Ports of Auckland, it's a raft of other things. Its not just retailers, there is a lot of stock issues across the board.”

At this stage, retailers weren’t going to suffer too much reputational damage from the empty shelves, Lang said.

“Consumers are just feeling disappointment.”

But Lang didn’t expect retailers would change their “just in time” strategy around stock any time soon.

Businesses wanted to operate efficiently, and that included having the minimum required stock levels on hand, he said.

Supplied University of Auckland senior lecturer in marketing Bodo Lang says businesses need to talk with consumers and be transparent about the issues they are facing.

Changing the business model would require businesses to change their pricing and margins, potentially making items more expensive.

“If suddenly, Kmart becomes 10 per cent more expensive because they have changed their stock numbers, I don’t think that is going to go over very well.”

Retailers needed to try and weather the storm and then try and stock up as soon as supply lines cleared, he said.

A number of retailers reported difficulty in getting certain items in the last six months.

In the lead-up to the Christmas season Rod Duke, managing director of Briscoe Group, said there could be colour options and model options missing from certain categories.

In December, Kmart struggled with empty toy shelves.

Some consumers were reporting that toy shelves at Kmart had continued to be bare after Christmas.

When approached, a spokeswoman for Kmart said there were no updates on its ongoing stock issues.