Bruce Miles revealed as buyer of $30m site opposite Christchurch Airport

This site, on Memorial Ave opposite Christchurch Airport, has been sold by Graham Heazlewood to Bruce Miles.

The new owner of a controversial vacant block opposite Christchurch Airport is a local vehicle dealer who successfully sued the Crown.

Bruce Miles, a property investor and owner of Christchurch vehicle dealerships including Miles Toyota, has been revealed as the buyer who paid over $30 million for the 17.4-hectare site in November.

The land, at the corner of Memorial Ave and State Highway 1, has been at the centre of a long saga of zoning and legal disputes.

Previous owner Graham Heazlewood screened the site for several years behind black polythene fencing, spray-painted with the message “airport land theft”.

He claimed the city council was aiding property development at the airport by blocking nearby land development.

Over the years the property has been the subject of submissions to the city council, Environment Canterbury and central government.

It has also been in and out of the hands of family trusts associated with Heazlewood, and at the centre of a matrimonial court battle.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff The site on Memorial Ave, pictured over a decade ago. (File photo)

Heazlewood’s company, Memorial Investments Ltd, put the site on the market in 2018 and it was offered for deadline sale in November.

Miles could not be contacted for comment on his purchase, but it is understood he plans to use part of the site for his business interests, and will develop the remainder.

The land was originally zoned for farming but is now approved for industrial park use.

Permitted uses could include industry and technology, hotels, service stations, food outlets, gyms, film production, parking buildings, and bulk trade-type retailing.

Stuff Part of the Miles site on Montreal St, which was the subject of High Court action against the Crown.

Miles made headlines when he took legal action against the Crown over its post-quakes efforts to purchase his central Christchurch car yards on Montreal St between Tuam and St Asaph streets.

In 2018, he sought a High Court judicial review to reverse the $25m sale to the Crown for its south frame walkway and cycleway, known as The Greenway.

The court in 2020 found the Crown’s decision to enforce its sales agreement with Miles’ company, Miles Premises Ltd, was flawed and should be revisited. It also found Miles had been misled during the negotiations.

The Montreal St land is in the city’s health precinct and was at one stage considered for a land swap to build a hospital staff car park.

Miles also owns land in other central city locations and leases a property from the airport for Miles Toyota’s Orchard Rd branch.