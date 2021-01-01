Landlords who don't insulate being hit with $3000 penalties

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

Landlords were being ordered to pay nearly the $4000 maximum possible level of exemplary damages for not insulating their rental properties towards the end of 2020, Tenancy Tribunal records show.

On December 12, Tolaga Bay landlord Rodger Cottle became the last property investor in 2020 to have exemplary damages awarded against him for failing to adequately insulate a property he rented out.

The $3300 exemplary damages he was ordered to pay his tenant were only just short of the $4000​ maximum Tenancy Tribunal adjudicators can impose.

The deadline for properly insulating rental properties was July 1, 2019 but throughout the year tribunal adjudicators have continued to see cases in which landlords have not adequately insulated.

READ MORE:

* Tenants trapped abroad in pandemic, leaving landlords out of pocket

* Number joining NZ's public housing waitlist triples in a month

* South Auckland tenant awarded $7k over illegal bedroom, roof leak, no insulation ​In a ruling by the Gisborne​ Tenancy Tribunal on December 12, Cottle was ordered to pay his tenant $3300 in exemplary damages for failing to insulate during the tenancy that ended in September, but as the tenant had failed to pay $6450​ in rent, the landlord didn't have to hand over any money. ​In a ruling by the Gisborne​ Tenancy Tribunal on December 12, Cottle was ordered to pay his tenant $3300 in exemplary damages for failing to insulate during the tenancy that ended in September, but as the tenant had failed to pay $6450​ in rent, the landlord didn't have to hand over any money.

Adjudicator K Goldsbury​ found Cottle's failure to insulate was an intentional act​, saying there had been a lot of publicity during Cottle's ownership of the house advising landlords of their insulation obligations and the timeframes.

To impose exemplary damages, a tribunal referee must be satisfied a landlord has committed an intentional act, Goldsbury said.

KENT BLECHYNDEN/STUFF The deadline for properly insulating rental properties was July 1, 2019.

Goldsbury found the landlord got a quote for insulation during the tenancy, but didn't get it done because he considered the quote to be excessive.

But she accepted the landlord intended to have the place insulated. He told the tribunal he thought he had until 2021.

The exemplary damages awarded against Cottle were $300 higher than those imposed by Hamilton​ Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator N Maplesden​ on December 10, on landlords Trevor and Janet Smith​ for failing to adequately insulate a house occupied by sharemilkers despite the tenants raising the issue in mid-2018.

Maplesden found the Smiths did not understand the property they provided for their sharemilkers was covered by the laws covering urban rental properties.

But, Maplesden ruled that ignorance was no defence, and the Smiths should have sought advice as to their legal duties.

"A landlord has an obligation to know its responsibilities," Maplesden ruled.

Sharon Cullwick, executive officer of the New Zealand Property Investors Federation, said the $3300 exemplary damages Cottle was ordered to pay was more than it cost to get a home insulated.

But, she said: "There's no excuse for not having an insulated property."

Cullwick said she would expect 100 per cent of landlords in the Property Investors Federation would have insulated properties.

But as owner-occupier homes did not have to comply with rental property insulation regulations, there was a risk new investors buying poorly-insulated properties to rent out for the first time could unwittingly rent them out without understanding the work they needed to do on them first.

She said 90 per cent of landlords only owned one home, and some may still have little idea of the rules and regulations they had to comply with.

The exemplary damages Cottle was ordered to pay were more than three times higher than those ordered against the professional property manager which was the first non-insulation case of the year to be ruled on by a Tenancy Tribunal referee.

That was an award of $1000 in January against Auckland property manager KHMG Investment Management, though in that case North Shore Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator P McKinstry found the insulation installation began in July 2019.

Cottle's financial penalty was also higher than the one imposed in the second case of the year.

In that case, $50 compensation was ordered by the Auckland​ Tenancy Tribunal against Crockers Body Corporate Management​ to be paid to the tenant for each week she had spent in an Auckland home that was not adequately insulated in the weeks from July to October​ 2019.

That added up to just $600​.

Also at the Auckland Tenancy Tribunal the same week in January, landlord Mike Mitha​ was ordered to pay exemplary damages to his tenant of $1300 for an unexplained failure to install underfloor insulation.

He would have had to pay more, but adjudicator K Koller​ recorded: "This is at the lower end of the scale as I am not aware of any previous, similar decisions against Mr Mitha."

Tenancy Tribunal repeatedly told landlords that claiming ignorance of the law was no defence against having exemplary damages awarded against them for failing to adequately insulate.

That included Christchurch landlords Gaba Farooq Iqbal​ and Usha Quartamia​ as trustees of S B Family Trust​, who had $1000 in exemplary damages ordered against them in June, despite claiming they thought they had until 2021 to insulate their Merivale rental property.

Christchurch​ Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator J Greene​ said: "Just because the landlord was confused or unaware of the legal requirements does not prevent a finding of intentional unlawful act." ​