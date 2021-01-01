Lower Hutt tenant loses part of her bond following 'costly and hurried mistake'

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

A Lower Hutt tenant abandoned a fixed-term agreement and lost part of her bond in what has been labelled a “costly and hurried” mistake by the Tenancy Tribunal.

Monique Mercedes Gomez had already signed a fixed-term tenancy agreement for 256 Taita Drive in Lower Hutt, when she decided she did not want to move in.

The day she arrived to occupy the property she was concerned about the condition of the premises.

That afternoon she emailed the property managers, Valley Rental Management Limited, with a list of things that needed fixing.

She said the oven, dishwasher, floor under the dishwasher, inside of cupboards, and toilet bowl were dirty.

Cupboards in the laundry need handles and some doors needed easing.

Gomez was also concerned that the house was not fully insulated as there were awning windows that didn’t fully close.

After not receiving a response the next morning, Gomez contacted the property managers and said she had decided not to move in and left the keys in the house.

That afternoon, Valley Rental Management emailed Gomez and said they wanted to address her concerns and offered to professionally clean the house.

GOOGLE STREETVIEW Monique Mercedes Gomez signed a fixed-term tenancy agreement for 256 Taita Drive, Hutt City but decided she did not want to move in after the landlord did not address her concerns within 24 hours.

The property manager said the company would also clean the cupboards but the landlord was not willing to repaint the inside of the house.

Tribunal adjudicator Brent Smallbone said Gomez did not have the right to end the tenancy as she needed either agreement from the landlord or an order from the tribunal to break the fixed-term contract.

The matters she was disappointed about were all able to be remedied, Smallbone said.

“Gomez was annoyed that the landlord had not responded by 9am the next day. However, she was required to give the landlord 14 days to rectify any concerns,” Smallbone said.

supplied Gomez lost part of her bond and was unable to claim other losses at the tribunal as she abandoned the agreement incorrectly.

He said it was “unfortunate” that Gomez did not check her legal rights before making the “hurried and costly” decision to walk away from the tenancy.

The landlord’s costs, including lost rent, compensation and filing fees, were $1519, however $200 was deducted for failing to provide a reasonably clean house.

The landlord was awarded $1319, in rent arrears, compensation and filing fees, which was deducted from the $2720 bond.

Gomez was awarded the remaining from the bond, which was $1400.