Employers told to pay bigger share of isolation costs for critical workers

The employers of critical workers will now have to pick up a bigger tab for isolation, with new charges for critical workers kicking in with the new year.

According to the MIQ website, the new charges will apply to all people entering New Zealand on critical worker visas from January 1, regardless of when the visa was approved.

The government will continue to subsidise managed isolation for critical workers, however, the change to the charges has been made to better balance the employer’s contribution alongside the government’s contribution, a spokesperson for MIQ said.

From today, the new charge for a critical worker required to isolate in their own room is $5520, while the fee for a shared room will be $2990 for a second adult in a room and $1610 for a child.

Employers and the critical workers themselves will not be eligible to apply for any waiver of the fee.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The cost of isolating critical workers will increase to better balance the employer’s contribution alongside the government’s contribution.

Cabinet agreed to increase the fee for critical workers to make the charges closer to the actual costs of a stay in isolation and quarantine, the spokesperson said.

”Accommodating people travelling to New Zealand while maintaining our critical border defences comes at a significant cost to taxpayers,’ they said.

“The new changes will recover a higher proportion of the cost for critical workers and reduce the level of government subsidy.”

Previously, critical workers were charged $3100, the same as tourists and Kiwis returning home.

Additional adults cost $950 and children cost $475.

Under the new rules, the employer or supporting agencies will be required to pay the fee however the invoice will be issued to the employee, and they will need to ask their employer to pay on their behalf.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has been approached for comment.

So far, 91,957 people have been processed through the 32 managed isolation and quarantine facilities since March 26.

Charges for the two-week mandatory managed isolation were introduced in August, which the Government said was to balance the rights of New Zealanders to return home and to help reduce pressure on the managed isolation and quarantine system, while recovering some costs from those who choose to leave and enter the country on holidays or business trips.

On Thursday, there were 5462 in managed isolation facilities around the country and 146 in quarantine.