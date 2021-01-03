Researchers: Economies may do better with an 'eliminate' strategy in pandemics

Medical workers prepare to move a Covid-19 patient in an intensive care unit in Los Angeles. On Thursday California surpassed 25,000 coronavirus deaths as the virus swamps hospitals and pushes nurses and doctors to breaking point.

A paper by Kiwi and Australian medical researchers in a top medical journal says countries that have taken elimination approaches to the pandemic have suffered on average less economically than those which tried to suppress the disease.

The British Medical Journal article published just before Christmas was written by University of Otago public health professors Michael Baker and Nick Wilson, and Professor Tony Blakely at the University of Melbourne.

Many countries are interested in measuring the merits of lockdowns and vigorous quarantine measures against Covid-19, especially since Sweden dropped its controversial ''herd immunity'' approach.

Professor Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, says blocking transmission of the virus “is the only trick we have up our sleeve” in the fight against Covid-19.

The paper takes the view that ‘’elimination’’ or zero community transmission is achievable for some countries and may be preferable to the traditional US and European approaches of controlling or suppressing a fast-spreading disease.

Professor Wilson said one of the perceived barriers to nations trying to eliminate Covid-19 was the belief that this might sacrifice the economy and ultimately result in more hardship and negative health effects.

“Our preliminary analysis suggests that the opposite is true. Countries following an elimination strategy – notably China, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand – have suffered less economically than countries with suppression goals.’’

The analysis was based on gross domestic product or GDP projections for 2020 from the International Monetary Fund.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff University of Otago professor Michael Baker considers the paper is the most important he has ever written.

New Zealand’s GDP was forecast to contract by 6.1 per cent in 2020, but when considered with other countries pursuing Covid elimination (Australia, China and Taiwan), the mean was negative 2.1 per cent.

By comparison, countries in North America and Europe with suppression strategies lost 7.5 per cent in mean GDP.

One of the criticisms of border closures is the toll it takes on tourism revenue.

But Professor Wilson said research suggested the flow of tourists was substantially reduced in a pandemic anyway, regardless of border restrictions.

“Iceland reopened to tourism, but the demand remained low, imported cases of Covid-19 increased and the net effect was a larger decline in GDP than was seen in New Zealand.”

However, the paper noted the balance of benefits and costs was uncertain, '’and may not be clear until after the pandemic has been fully controlled'’.

A mitigation approach to pandemics took steps to prevent hospitals being overwhelmed and to protect the vulnerable. But it also accepted community transmission was probably unstoppable.

Suppression aimed ‘’to flatten the epidemic curve further than with mitigation’’ but still did not expect to stop the disease, the paper said.

Both strategies took about 12 to 18 months before an exit plan was on the horizon, whereas the elimination strategy only took two to three months, with ongoing quarantine measures until a vaccine or antimicrobial solution was found.

Some countries had been better prepared by the Sars pandemic in 2003, the paper said.

Taiwan had avoided lockdown altogether, and elimination also seemed to be the dominant strategy in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Mongolia.

Getty/EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP Countries can do a lot until a vaccine is available using old fashioned measures such as quarantine and masks and newer forms of contact tracing.

The obvious benefits of the elimination strategy were fewer cases and deaths, a lower risk of health sector overload, and the chance to avoid serious health inequalities, ‘’such as the catastrophic effect of previous pandemics on Māori,’’ the paper said.

But it required informed input from scientists, political commitment, sufficient public health infrastructure, public engagement and trust, and a safety net to support vulnerable populations.

It also required social, health and economic support packages, ‘’given the inevitable loss of employment and other social disruption when stringent lockdowns are used’’. Both New Zealand and Australia had implemented support for employees unable to work.

Baker, a pandemic expert recognised in the recent New Year's honours and who pushed strongly to get New Zealand into lockdown, said the article was ''the most important paper I've ever written''.

New Zealand had also been going down the mitigation path with Covid-19 until it saw the success of some Asian countries were having with elimination.

But it was ''a major revolution in thinking'' for pandemic management and he wanted other countries to know more about what had been done here.

“Over the course of this year, we have been in regular contact with overseas colleagues, particularly in the UK, who are advocating for their governments to take an elimination or ‘zero covid’ approach.

''The emergence of an apparently more infectious virus variant is just another reason to eliminate this infection.”

The authors are calling on the World Health Organisation to provide more support for countries pursuing elimination of Covid-19, including improved data reporting.