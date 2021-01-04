New Year optimism: New Zealanders' hopes high for 2021

2020 left most people reeling but new data from Horizon Research reveals that nearly a third of New Zealanders believe that life is set to improve in the coming year.

Around 1,114,500, or 31 per cent, of adults nationwide think their lives will be better in 2021, while 1,592,700, or 44 per cent, think their lives will be the same, according to a December survey by the company.

But 665,000, or 19 per cent, of people think their lives will be worse over the next year.

The data, which is based on a survey of 1,595 adults nationwide, comes at a time when various Covid vaccines are starting to be rolled out round the world - a development which hints that an end to the global pandemic might be in sight.

It stands in contrast to Horizon research released at the end of December, which showed that 33 per cent (1,144,000) of adults were ending 2020 in a worse financial position than they started it in.

Horizon Research principal Graeme Colman said Kiwis were feeling more positive overall, compared to the poorer financial position many said their households experienced in the past year.

Looking to the coming year the numbers “flip” – and it’s the regions where the most said their finances declined in 2020 which have the highest numbers saying their lives will be better this year:

That means hopes for better lives are highest in Northland at 45 per cent, Wairarapa at 38 per cent, and Canterbury at 37 per cent. At 32 per cent, Auckland was also above the 31 per cent recorded nationwide.

“Where they feel hardest hit financially, they also feel most optimistic about their lives becoming better, rather than worse, in the coming year,” Colman said.

Supplied/Supplied Kiwis are feeling more positive overall, says Horizon Research principal Graeme Colman.

In line with this, there has also been a surge in optimism about the year ahead among those living in households with extended families, or ones with single parents with one or two children at home.

These households have been hit hardest financially, with 46 per cent of those in extended families and 40 per cent of single-parent households with one or two children at home reporting a decline in their household finances over 2020.

Yet Colman said that in the coming year 42 per cent of those in extended families think their lives will get better and 24 per cent of those in single-parent households with one or two children at home think their lives will be better.

“However, among those single-parent households with three or more children at home the coming year still looks bleak, with 32 per cent expecting that their lives will be worse and just 21 per cent better.”

Despite steadily rising rents, among households the most optimistic group of respondents were those flatting or boarding and not living at home. Of them, 47 per cent are anticipating their lives will improve in 2021 and just 14 per cent pick it will get worse.

123rf Strong retail spending in the run-up to Christmas is one indicator pointing to ongoing momentum in economic activity heading into 2021.

Among profession-based groups, 42 per cent of technical, mechanical and skilled workers think their lives will be better while 34 per cent of business managers, proprietors and self-employed are more positive than adults overall.

The Horizon data follows on from a run of good economic news at year-end, which saw New Zealand in a stronger position than had been anticipated.

In Westpac’s final commentary of the year, the bank’s economists said a range of recent indicators pointed to ongoing momentum in economic activity heading into the new year.

That includes firmness in retail spending in the run-up to Christmas and continued strength in the housing market, along with resilience in the agricultural sector and export prices.

“On top of all that, recent weeks have seen encouraging news in terms of vaccine development and potential international travel bubbles,” they said. “The combination of those factors has given a boost to both consumer and business confidence.”