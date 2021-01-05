Invercargill boat builder taps into growing US market

Paul Adams and his partner, Barbara Sutton, on board one of the 2250 Ultracab WT boats that his company, Stabicraft, made and is selling to buyers in the United States.

Boat builder Paul Adams has been turning heads with the 2250 Ultracab WT he's been driving on Lake Te Anau.

The Ultracab is one of five that his company, Stabicraft, has made in the past year. The other four are either in or in transit to the United States.

The Southland businessman said overseas demand for New Zealand-made boats was strong.

“The United States market is growing ... There’s a lot happening over there – it’s going to be a big year for us,” he said.

“No matter what market – New Zealand, Australia, USA, Scandinavia – all those markets have seen somewhat of an uptake of boat buying.

“Nothing’s dropped off. It's exceptional.”

Stabicraft’s demonstration model of the Ultracab has been getting a bit of use by Adams while he holidays in Te Anau.

“A number of people [in Te Anau] have been asking about it,” he said.

The Ultracab’s main feature is it allows passengers to leave the boat or step onto it from the bow, in addition to the standard entry and exit point on the side.

It was designed for people aged 40 and older with health issues, Adams said.

Some in the state of Washington would travel in their boats to holiday homes in the San Juan Islands, while in Alaska they would commute in their vessels to and from their cabins in forests or near lakes.

Adams got the idea to build an Ultracab from one of his US dealers who attended a Stabicraft conference in Invercargill three years ago. Her mother had been having difficulty moving around the side of boats to get on and off.

Many hours had been spent on designing key areas of the Ultracab.

“It's got a three-piece front door – the glass lifts up, the roof slides back and the third section drops down to get out onto the deck,” Adams said.

Its forward-raking windscreen creates more room in the cabin and reduces glare on electronic instruments.

The forward-raking windscreen made Stabicraft’s Ultracab different to other brands on the market in the US, Adams said.

The feature also enabled more room in the cabin. The boat is 6.8 metres long by 2.5m wide.

“Someone who is 6ft 5inches [195.5cm] can stand fully up in it, no problem.”

Adams’ Ultracabs will be at boat shows in Oregon and Washington in coming weeks.

New Zealand interest in the company's Ultracab was mounting and orders were coming through dealers.

Adams is Stabicraft’s founder and the business employs 140 people.

His achievements in 34 years of boat building have been recognised in New Zealand and overseas with numerous awards including Southland Exporter of the Year, multiple boat show honours and a globally prestigious Red Dot design award.

In 2007, Adams was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business. In 2019, he was inducted into the illustrious Hutchwilco Hall of Fame of marine industry movers and shakers.

His company's boats are found in waters across the globe, serving commercial and recreational users.