Bag of Covid-free air most popular Trade Me listing of 2020

From a negative Covid-19 test in a bag of air, to a rock found on a lockdown stroll, and lunch with Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Trade Me’s top listings of 2020 all had links to the coronavirus pandemic.

Spokeswoman Millie Silvester said the auction site’s top listings often reflected current events and last year was no exception.

“Obviously, much of 2020 was dominated by Covid-19 and so were our top auctions, with all five of our most popular listings of the year related to the pandemic in some way.”

A Covid-free bag of air was the year's most viewed auction, racking up more than 210,000 views.

READ MORE:

* Sketch by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sells for more than $18,000

* Coronavirus: How PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield reacted to zero new Covid-19 cases

* Trade Me: It's harder to get top dollar for secondhand goods



After five days onsite, Silvester said Trade Me contacted the seller – a Hamilton student who celebrated his negative Covid result by breathing into a plastic bag and posting it on the site – and the listing was withdrawn.

Supplied A bag of Covid-free air was Trade Me's top listing for 2020.

While Kiwis were encouraged to have fun on the site, Trade Me’s priority was ensuring everyone had a good experience.

“Our team was actively monitoring the listing and when it became apparent that some bidders were not genuine, we made the call to remove it from our site.

“At the time we removed the auction, the leading bid was $101,200.”

Supplied This "leprechaun turd" sold for $274.

In second place was a “leprechaun turd” found by a Christchurch father and son on a walk during level 4 lockdown.

Written in the words of eight-year-old Pacey, the listing was viewed 157,275 times and the “turd” – otherwise known as a rock – eventually sold for $274.

Taking out the third most-viewed spot was former All Black Dan Carter’s test jersey, listed to support his local rugby club, Southbridge, after Covid brought the season to a halt.

“We know many community sports clubs took a big hit during the lockdown, so it was wonderful to see Kiwis get in behind this great cause with the listing reaching 129,357 views and selling for $21,300”

Supplied Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, featured in two of the top five listings, including an auction for this superhero-themed sketch of the doctor and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The fourth and fifth most popular auctions both featured Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

A superhero-themed sketch of Bloomfield and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern by Auckland artist Jason Hoyt took out fourth place, with 105,744 views and selling for $6350.

In fifth place, a Cancer Society fundraiser auction gave the top bidder a chance to have lunch with Bloomfield at Parliament.

The listing attracted 87,645 views and a top bid of $13,350.

Silvester said the rest of the list was rounded out by a "Potentially" Nuclear Fusion Reactor, a homemade excavator bed, a cursed printer nicknamed Satan, the last of McDonald’s Szechuan sauce, and the chance to ride in a McLaren.