'Ageing' Sky TV trucks imperil sports broadcasts

Sky Television says the Commerce Commission's concerns about an outsourcing deal forced it to publicly reveal the risks posed by its “end of life” broadcasting equipment.

Sky Television says there is an imminent risk of interruptions to live sports broadcasts because some of its outside broadcasting trucks are at the end of their life and could break down without warning.

The problem would be solved if it was allowed to sell its outside broadcasting subsidiary, OSB, and outsource filming to United States company NEP, it told the Commerce Commission.

Sky said four of its six outside broadcasting trucks were “at or near” the end of their expected 10-year life.

“If one or more of those trucks fail – partially or fully – then Sky risks not having enough broadcasting equipment to meet its contractual obligations to sporting organisations,” it told the market-competition watchdog.

Sky listed the sports broadcasts that could be at risk as “Super Rugby, Rugby International Championship, Bledisloe Cup, Mitre 10 Cup, Heartland Rugby, Farah Palmer Cup, ANZ Premiership, Silver Ferns Quad Series, the Constellation Cup, Taini Jamison Trophy, Breakers basketball, Warriors matches and so on”.

Sky appeared to suggest a problem could occur at any time, saying it faced significant risk “going into the 2021 sports year and beyond”.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Sky Television says it can’t know when or why its trucks will fail, but described the risk as both imminent and significant.

“Like all risks, Sky cannot predict exactly when, how or why OSB’s trucks will fail,” it said.

“But it knows that the trucks will fail – completely or in part – at some point.”

The warning was delivered after the commission voiced concerns over the possible competition impacts of Sky’s plan to sell OSB to NEP New Zealand, which would then film events for Sky for the next 10 years.

Sky said the arrangements would give NEP an incentive to address the short-term risk of any of the Sky trucks failing, which NEP could do by importing equipment if it was needed from Australia.

In the longer term, the deals would require NEP to import three new broadcasting trucks capable of filming sports in 4K, at a cost of more than $50 million.

The commission fears the arrangements might leave NEP as the only company practically able to film some sports while restricting the ability of companies other than Sky to compete for broadcasting rights.

“At this point we cannot rule out the prospect that the supply agreement could advantage Sky in the acquisition of broadcast rights and the broadcast of New Zealand premium live sports,” the commission cautioned in November.

Sky indicated that the commission’s concerns had forced its hand in making public the impending risk to sport broadcasts posed by its ageing trucks.

“Sky understandably did not want to put the significant delivery supply risks it faces ‘in lights’ for all to see in a public clearance document,” it said.

“That delivery supply risk is and remains, for obvious reasons, highly commercially sensitive to Sky.

“But the commission’s reluctance to accept Sky’s commercial reality has left the company with no choice but to set out that detail here,” it said.

Sky told the commission it wouldn’t make sense for it to block the sale of OSB to NEP, as Sky would then outsource filming to NEP anyway under an “alternative supply agreement” to avoid having to spend $50m modernising its trucks.

“The only difference between the alternative arrangements is that they had different approaches to dealing with Sky’s very short-term broadcasting requirements,” it told the commission.

The Commerce Commission expects to make a final decision on whether to clear the sale of OSB to NEP by the end of February.