Hello Fresh customers say they are being charged despite cancelling

Customers of German-based meal kit company Hello Fresh say they are still being charged for boxes after they unsubscribed from the service.

The issue was first raised a year ago, when customers said they were charged for deliveries they had cancelled or skipped.

The company said at the time that it was not a fault with its systems.

But Kayla Bomford said she cancelled her account in October and two months later, on December 28, she was sent a box with a week’s worth of meals and charged $170 for it.

“There are literally hundreds of complaints from customers on Facebook,” she said.

Bomford said the company automatically signed her up every time she downloaded the app to try to speak to someone from Hello Fresh.

“When you shut your account they don't let you remove your payment details unless you replace them with other payment details. So you can’t even stop it that way.

“People have had to shut their bank accounts because the company kept sending them boxes.”

SUPPLIED Hello Fresh is sending customers unsolicited boxes after they cancelled their subscription.

Bomford said she was still waiting for her refund.

A Hello Fresh spokesman said the company did not send boxes once an account was cancelled if it was before the cut-off time of 11:59pm on Tuesday the week before the box was to be sent.

If a cancellation happened after this time, the customer could still receive one final box.

“Given the nature of our business as a flexible subscription service, we ensure information on how to skip a delivery or cancel is included throughout the sign-up process and detailed on the app and website.

“If a customer skips a delivery week, without cancelling their subscription, boxes will be re-triggered once the skipped weeks have passed. If a customer reactivates their account online or via email, this will also result in a new box being ordered for the customer.”

But a Facebook group set up by Hello Fresh customers had a number of posts warning others to take screenshots of their cancellations in case they were charged again.

Leanne Harrison said, because she had heard from others about the difficulties around cancellations, she made sure there was no money in the account linked to her Hello Fresh subscription, but this resulted in the company sending her to debt collectors.

SCREENSHOT Kayla Bomford cancelled her account in October, but she was sent and charged for a box two months later.

Harrison signed up to Hello Fresh for a month in January last year, but after cancelling the service she was sent a box and $167 was deducted from her account.

She spent the better part of last year trying to dispute this but without having any screenshots, she decided to repay the amount because she could not afford legal fees.

Harrison said it was “bizarre” the onus was on the customer to prove they cancelled a service.

Consumer NZ head of research Jessica Wilson said companies had obligations under the Consumer Guarantees Act to carry out their services with reasonable care and skill.

This included making sure any online cancellation system was working properly and registered customers’ requests to suspend or stop deliveries, she said.

“If you cancel a food delivery service with the required notice, then the company can’t keep charging you. You’d be entitled to a full refund if you continued to be charged,” Wilson said.

“If a company is aware there’s a problem with its online cancellation system, it needs to act promptly to sort it out.”

Any notice period to cancel must also be reasonable, she said.

Supplied Consumer NZ head of research Jessica Wilson says companies had obligations under the Consumer Guarantees Act to carry out their services with reasonable care and skill.

The Commerce Commission had received 21 complaints about Hello Fresh since January 2020.

The common themes of complaint include promotions, vouchers/coupons or terms and conditions, and customer service, a spokeswoman said.

She said the commission was not investigating Hello Fresh.