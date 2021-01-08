Shopping offshore? It's a case of buyer beware

Online shopping has seen a surge in popularity over the last 12 months but shoppers are being warned that consumer protections end at New Zealand’s border.

Over the last 12 months Commerce Commission has received 45 complaints against online electronics retailer Dick Smith.

Customers complained that they didn’t receive their items, were misled about delivery times and struggled to get a refund.

Those that spoke to Stuff said they had felt safe to order from the website because it was a .co.nz website.

In reality, Dick Smith customers were buying from an Australian-based company, owned by Kogan.com, the new owner of Mighty Ape.

123RF With the rise of online shopping, shoppers are being warned that their consumer rights end at the New Zealand border.

So what are shoppers’ rights when it comes to shopping online with international retailers?

Consumer NZ head of research Jessica Wilson said shoppers buying from international traders could not rely on their normal consumer protections under New Zealand law.

Shoppers needed to check who they were dealing with, check the retailer’s return policy and check online reviews from other shoppers, Wilson said.

“You really want to be quite cautious when you are handing over money that you are dealing with a company that is going to deliver,” she said.

Given the growth of online sales, it was time to consider new consumer protections similar to those being enacted in the European Union, Wilson said.

Pay by credit card

Online shoppers should pay by credit card so that if there were unresolved problems, they could apply to the bank for a chargeback on the card.

A chargeback is when a credit or debit card charge is reversed to create a refund for a customer.

Know your international rights

If charge-back was not an option, then shoppers would need to look at the consumer laws where the company was based, Wilson said.

Supplied Consumer NZ head of research Jessica Wilson says shoppers need to investigate the companies they are buying from.

Shoppers might find some recourse in the business’s home country, though that could be time-consuming and difficult.

Don’t rely on .co.nz as protection

While consumers might think they were dealing with a New Zealand-based company when they saw a .co.nz website, that was not necessarily the case, Wilson said.

It was really easy to set up a .co.nz website and there was no requirement for the trader to be based in New Zealand, she said.

While retailers using .co.nz were technically supposed to adhere to local consumer laws, it could be really difficult to pursue action if they were not based here, she said.

Duty minister Willie Jackson said the Government expected all businesses operating or selling in New Zealand to meet their obligations under the consumer protection laws and to treat customers fairly.

“I encourage all consumers to research websites before buying from them, and familiarise themselves with their rights before, during and after purchasing a good or service by visiting www.consumerprotection.govt.nz,” Jackson said.

“Consumers can help others by making use of reputable online review mechanisms to make other consumers aware of their experiences.”