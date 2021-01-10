Reserve Bank urgently responding to 'illegal breach of data system'

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr says it will take time to understand the implications of the breach, about which it has released few details.

The Reserve Bank says it is “responding with urgency” to a breach of a computer system.

The bank issued a statement shortly after 2pm on Sunday saying a “third party file sharing service” used by the bank to share and store some sensitive information, had been illegally accessed.

Governor Adrian Orr said the breach had been contained, but the bank was treating the matter with “the highest priority, and acting with urgency”.

“We are working closely with domestic and international cyber security experts and other relevant authorities as part of our investigation and response to this malicious attack,” he said in a statement.

“The nature and extent of information that has been potentially accessed is still being determined, but it may include some commercially and personally sensitive information.”

Orr said the system had been “secured” and taken offline until the bank had completed its initial investigations.

“It will take time to understand the full implications of this breach, and we are working with system users whose information may have been accessed. Our core functions remain sound and operational,” he said.

Reserve Bank spokesman Oliver Bates said the central bank would not be making any immediate further comment.

He would not comment on whether there was any financial risk to the bank, what system had been compromised, and when the bank had become aware of the breach.