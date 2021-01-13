NZ's bankrupts 'treated worse than convicts', insolvency expert says

Debtfix founder Christine Liggins says the Insolvency Act is “used as a weapon of mass destruction” against debtors.

People who go bankrupt are publicly shamed, prevented from using ATMs and eftpos, and in some cases are caught in semi-permanent insolvency traps, the Government has been told.

Insolvency expert Christine Liggins was asked last year to review bankruptcy regulations, but instead told the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) that root and branch change was needed as bankrupts were “treated worse than convicts”.

Now, MBIE officials have told new Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark that bankruptcy laws are “punitive” and should be changed.

A briefing to incoming Clark from MBIE said the country’s insolvency regime was “comparatively punitive” compared to other countries, and had not been reviewed since 2006.

“The Insolvency Act is not fit for purpose,” said Liggins, the founder of Debtfix, a government-funded service which works with debtors trying to get on top of unmanageable debt.

“It’s used as a weapon of mass destruction against debtors,” she said.

“People going through insolvency are treated worse than convicts.”

Liggins called for an end to the public shaming of bankrupts, and people going through the No Asset Procedure, which is an alternative to bankruptcy for people with less than $50,000 of debt, usually lasting for one year.

Bankruptcies should not be “advertised” with public notices, Liggins said.

She also called for the searchable online register of bankrupts to be abolished.

“We don’t even publish the names of convicts anywhere. Why should we do that for insolvent people?” Liggins said.

The public advertising should be abolished, as bankruptcy information was recorded on people’s credit files, so lenders and other companies would still be warned, she said.

Many bankrupts hit hard times for reasons beyond their control, including the death of a partner, or the loss of a job, and did not deserve to be put through public humiliation, she said.

Liggins also wanted to see changes that would end people falling through ignorance into long-term bankruptcy.

The usual length of a bankruptcy was three years, but some people ended up staying bankrupt for much longer, she said.

Last year Liggins said she met three people who had been bankrupted in 2008.

Liggins said the bankruptcy term clock only started ticking down when a person filled in a statement of affairs form, and some people didn’t understand this.

The Insolvency Register shows multiple people who remain current bankrupts, but who were bankrupted before 2012.

SCREEN GRAB When searching the online, public insolvency register, it is common to find people who have remained bankrupt for far longer than three years.

Liggins would also like to see a lower limit put on the debts a person could be bankrupted for. “I don’t see why creditors should be able to bankrupt someone for a couple of thousand dollars.”

It’s not only Liggins who would like to see change.

Christians Against Poverty (CAP), which works with indebted families, would like to see reforms that required the likes of banks and power companies to treat insolvent people with more respect.

CAP’s John Watson said: “We would like to see people able to retain their bank accounts.”

Liggins said banks often did allow insolvent people to keep one account, but then limited their access.

“They restrict it so you have to go into a branch and withdraw money, but you can’t use an ATM or eftpos. This is 2021. How can you function like that?” Liggins said.

Any overhaul of the Insolvency Act should include minimum positive duties on essential service providers so insolvent people had access to essential services, Liggins said.