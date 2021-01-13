Rocket Lab checks suggest it may be able to re-use parts of recovered Electron

Rocket Lab hopes to one day catch its first-stage rockets before they fall back into the sea.

Rocket Lab believes it may be able to re-use parts of an Electron rocket that it recovered from the sea in November in its first attempt at recycling.

Spokeswoman Morgan Bailey said the experiment it conducted during its 15th orbital mission to parachute down and recover the first stage of an Electron rocket had proved a “huge success”.

After the rocket was recovered, the company began checking if parts could be re-used.

“While we never intended to re-fly the whole stage, Electron returned in such good condition that we will attempt to re-qualify and re-fly some components on future missions,” Bailey said.

READ MORE:

* Venus favours the bold: Peter Beck's long shot at finding life

* Rocket Lab recovers Electron booster intact, next recovery mission early 2021

* Rocket Lab releases footage of it snagging a dummy rocket at 5000ft

* Rocket Lab to capture Electron rockets before they hit sea and reuse them



Rocket Lab would carry out more recovery missions this year, she said.

“The first will be very similar to the ‘Return to Sender’ test in November and include parachute deployment and splashdown in the ocean to allow our recovery team to validate the successes of our first test with a second set of data.”

SUPPLIED Rocket Lab fished a first-stage rocket out of the ocean in November; tests now indicate the effort was worthwhile.

Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck said in 2019 that reusing rockets could allow the company to increase the frequency of its launches and reduce its prices.

He envisages the company could one day use a helicopter to snag its rockets as they parachute back and before they fall into the sea – a process it tested using a dummy rocket released by helicopter in March.

The company’s next launch is scheduled to take place from the Māhia Peninsular during a launch window that opens on Saturday and will launch a communications satellite for German company OHB.