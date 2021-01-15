Tiny trailer homes are no solution for a first home affordability crisis

Russell Bone and his family decided to move into a tiny house to escape Auckland's pricey rental market.

OPINION: Like a man doing a word association test with a psychiatrist, I have automatic reactions to some concepts.

She says, “extended warranty”, I say “con”. She says “loan”, I say, “risk”. She says, “savings”, I say, “relaxed”. She says “consumer”, I say “human”.

But when she says, “tiny house”, what would I say? Words and phrases like over-hyped, trailer-dweller, and short-term spring to mind.

Tiny houses are a visual treat for news reporters and magazines, but they’ve been presented with such gusto as if they are part of the solution for the first home affordability crisis, and that they are not.

The very phrase “tiny house” is often a bit of a lie.

When words or phrases are coined that obscure the true essence of a thing – like credit card (actually a debt card), “buy-now, pay-later (actually a loan), it’s always a clue to a hidden agenda, usually to make the unpalatable, palatable.

Tom Lee/Stuff In a tiny house, there must be a place for everything and everything must be in its place. This has the benefit of discouraging wasteful consumer spending.

Homes don’t have wheels, for a start, which many tiny homes have.

Tiny trailer house would be okay with me as a term, but that’s not an attention grabber is it? Who wants to live in a trailer?

Societies developed actual houses for good reasons. People want a bit of space, to have their feet on the ground (ideally), and a sense of permanence.

They can all live small for a while, but growing families (especially when children enter their teens), and families with more than two generations under the same roof, need a bit of room, possibly not as much as we have been used to in the past, but a bit of room.

Tiny homes on wheels do not provide these things.

Many owners will grow out of their tiny homes. I hope when they do they will find they were appreciating assets, though I doubt it.

I sympathise with the urge to build tiny houses. One of my so-far unfulfilled lifetime ambitions is to build a log cabin, aka, a tiny home for a bit of off-the-grid R and R.

This is in the long New Zealand tradition of building tiny baches​ (sans wheels). The other, potential, uses for tiny homes is as minor dwellings in cities, if councils allow.

And here’s the real rub. You still have to have somewhere to park your tiny trailer home, and land in cities, where most jobs are, is scarce for tiny trailer homes, primarily because free land is scarce, and expensive. This is why when you read about tiny homes, they are usually in an out-of-the-way place.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Greg Cowie sold his rural property to live in this tiny house in Port Waikato, and says he hasn't looked back.

There has been talk of tiny house communities, but these leave people very exposed to their fellow communards.

I’ve visited communes, trailer parks, and various co-living communities over the years. They were all on the spectrum of noble experiments to exploitative horrors.

I even had the pleasure of visiting the site of the old Centrepoint sex cult or commune site in Albany before it was redeveloped. There were plenty of tiny homes in the woods there. I’d met people who grew up there, so it was quite a chilling sight for me.

All of this is why tiny trailer homes will always be a tiny, unimportant part of the housing market.

What we need is many, many more small, decently-built, modestly-priced “starter” homes, (including apartments not built to exploit international students), like the relatively tiny first home I owned in England, two decades ago.

That boutique little home had two bedrooms, a kitchen, a bathroom, some stairs, and even a hallway, and came in at just a fraction under 50 square metres. It did cost a little less than three times my household income.

