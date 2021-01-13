Fears grow that inflation may be waking after bond yields jump

Bond yields are marching higher in possible anticipation of a global recovery that could spell trouble for the deeply indebted.

Rising bond yields have economists on edge that global inflation may be about to stir, putting mortgage holders and deeply indebted governments into a bind.

The annual yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds has jumped 23 basis points to 1.15 per cent since the start of the month.

Although those rates are still very low by historical standards, that movement represents a sharp acceleration in the climb that has been occurring since the rate hit a low of 0.52 per cent in August.

The annual yield on New Zealand government 10-year bonds has climbed to 1.12 per cent from a low of 0.44 per cent in September.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zoller said the “million-dollar question” was whether the rise in yields would prove a bit of a “blip” or the start of a more significant trend mirroring a rise in inflation.

Zollner said it was probably too soon for core inflation to rise sustainably, given that the “worst” of the economic impact from Covid still probably lay ahead.

“In the New Zealand context, it is ‘now’ that we are really going to feel the tourism hole.

“We have had crazy volatility and a bit of euphoria, but it is still going to be a difficult year economically.”

At the moment, the question on people’s minds was “how low mortgage rates would fall”, she said.

“But if interest swap rates keep rising that story could turn around more quickly than people are assuming,” she said.

“People are assuming inflation is dead, but if you print enough money and deliver enough stimulus in the face of inflationary expectations, there is no reason inflation wouldn’t come back to life.”

If the recent rise in bond yields proved the start of a sustained change, it could spell trouble ahead – not just for some mortgagees but also for governments that had “ludicrous amounts of debt”, she said.

SUPPLIED ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says it not clear yet if the rise in yields will prove “a blip”, but if not the risks for some could be high.

Sharemarket investors would also be exposed.

“At some point central banks are going to lose their ability to keep bond yields low,” Zollner said.

“At that point their ability to backstop equities is gone, and that would seem to be a possible end game for this euphoria we are seeing in global financial markets.”

Some short-term rise in inflation was likely as and when vaccination programmes enabled major economies to get on top of the pandemic, which could create a danger point, she said.

At that time, pent-up demand from consumers could be unleashed before businesses had an opportunity to get fully back to normal and ramp up supply.

“That is the danger time for global financial markets; not the trough in demand, but the surge in demand.”

Interest rates were by their nature, forward-looking, Zollner said.

“They will always turn before the economic data does.”