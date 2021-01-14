Westpac sees Auckland sharing more in recovery, but Otago lagging

The Restaurant Association's annual report shows eateries were struck hard by Covid-19 but are slowly recovering.

Westpac is forecasting Auckland and other big cities will share more in the economic recovery this year, “closing the gap” with rural regions that have already bounced back more strongly from Covid.

“We expect that regions with large urban centres should grow more strongly than their rural counterparts over the coming year,” economist Paul Clark said.

“The red-hot housing market will be a big part of that.”

But regions with a large rural economy would continue to perform well, with farmers and growers both benefitting from “ongoing strength in demand in key export markets”, he said.

“That in turn should support rural incomes and spending activity in our smaller towns.”

Infometrics reported in November that several regional economies had grown back by the end of September to be larger than they were before Covid.

Supplied Westpac sees Auckland ‘catching up’ in the economic recovery, but acknowledges its assumptions around the timing of travel restrictions lifting could be viewed as optimistic.

But it said then that the Auckland economy remained 7.1 per cent smaller, when comparing the September quarter with the same quarter the previous, as a result of its more prolonged Covid restrictions and more people working from home.

Westpac is forecasting that while Auckland’s outlook is now brighter, Otago will remain the laggard.

The loss of foreign tourists had been particularly disruptive for towns such as Queenstown and Wanaka, with many tourism related businesses forced to close, it said.

Unemployment in the region had risen sharply as a result and construction activity had also begun to slow, it said.

“Unlike many other regions, residential building consent approvals have fallen sharply in recent months.”

Although Westpac was assuming a proposed travel bubble with Australia “early in 2021”, Clark said a return to pre-Covid vibrancy in tourism remained “some way off”.

“That is the key reason why we think Otago will remain New Zealand’s weakest performing region over the coming year.”

Taylor Brandon/Unsplash Wanaka and Queenstown have had it tough.

Even so, it still expected economic activity in Otago to improve overall over the coming year, with farmers set to benefit from ongoing demand from “a fast-recovering China”.

Clark acknowledged the assumption that a trans-Tasman bubble was imminent might prove optimistic, in the wake of Covid outbreaks in Australia and concerns over new, more infectious variants of the virus.

The ACT Party has stepped up criticisms that the Government is putting all its faith in the border holding up.

But Clark believed it remained likely there would be some relaxation of international travel restrictions both with Australia and the rest of the world by the end of this year.