Dismal uptake of Government's $40m Covid commercial rents dispute service

Few Covid-19 commercial rent disputes have been settled by the Government’s $40 million resolution scheme half-way through its operation.

Back in June 2020 business tenants were crying out for support from the Government if their commercial lease agreements did not provide for a rent reduction during an emergency like the April to May Covid lockdowns when they could not access and run their businesses.

The scheme subsidises up to $40m of mediation and arbitration between landlords and tenants who cannot agree on rent reductions for the period of Covid lockdowns.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Few business tenants and their landlords have used the Government’s subsidised commercial rents disputes service to settle arguments over how much rent they should pay during the April and May 2020 lockdowns when they could not access their premises and run their businesses.

But half-way through the six-month service only $130,906 has been spent. That is made up of up-front establishment costs for suppliers of the service and services delivered so far.

Only three disputes have been settled through the service by December 31, 2020.

There had been 709 enquiries to suppliers about the services, the Justice Ministry said.

The resolution service is voluntary. Both tenant and landlord must agree to take part. It started in late September and finishes at the end of March 2021.

There are three suppliers. They are Fairway Resolution, Immediation and New Zealand Disputes Resolution Centre, chosen by the ministry.

Suppliers have told the ministry that initial engagement with participants had, in some cases, prompted resolution between the parties before formal mediation or arbitration had taken place, the ministry said.

“The priority for the Ministry of Justice is ensuring the provision of support for people tied up in disputes was efficient and accessible. We couldn’t predict uptake of a voluntary scheme, but help has been on hand for those looking for it.”

In November 2020, the ministry said that suppliers had advised that tenants had indicated it was a challenge for them to obtain agreement from the landlord to participate in the process.

The voluntary service was not the Government’s original choice.

It had first proposed mid 2020 a mandatory scheme which would have required landlords to provide a “fair reduction in rent” and forced landlords and tenants who could not find agreement into arbitration with the Government subsidising that cost.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Chief executive of the Property Council, Leonie Freeman, says the information the council has received suggested more than 90 per cent of landlords and tenants had found some agreement and only a small number had not.

However, coalition partner NZ First would not support the proposal in the end and the voluntary resolution service was set up instead.

The subsidy is $6000 for an arbitration and $4000 for mediation.

Property Council chief executive Leonie Freeman said all the information it had received suggested more than 90 per of landlords and tenants had come to some agreement.

Left was a small number of tenants and a small number of landlords who perhaps had not.

“Personally I haven’t really heard anybody that’s used it.”

The service is aimed at small tenants and small landlords.

“If there are some tenants that have had some challenges and it provided an avenue to try and deal with it, then that’s good. I just watched the industry during lockdown and I think the vast majority did the right thing. “

Another factor maybe putting tenants or landlords off from using the service was legal costs, Freeman said.

While the mediation and arbitration costs were subsidised by the Government, the parties would need legal advice and representation to put together documents and submissions before going to those services.

That might have persuaded the parties to go back to the table and try to come to some agreement themselves, Freeman said.

