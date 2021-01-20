How foreign exchange companies are surviving without foreign visitors

An Auckland-based foreign currency company is struggling to stay open as border restrictions continue.

Lotus Foreign Exchange country manager Nada Ramanathan said revenue had fallen 90 per cent since borders were closed because of Covid-19.

“It’s been very difficult. We rely on foreign currency exchange, which is not at the level we hoped. It’s been very difficult to pay the rent. It’s pretty bad,” Ramanathan said.

Ramanathan said while Lotus had continued its remittance service, this had not been enough to keep the lights on.

Lotus had 17 kiosks nationwide, and with the help of the wage subsidy it had not fired staff or closed any of its stores yet, he said.

“So far we haven’t had to let go of staff. There're no signs of opening anytime soon, we're holding off until April, hopefully once the vaccine arrive our borders will open again.”

The country’s biggest bank, ANZ, stopped offering foreign currency services last year because of a lack of demand.

But other major banks had continued to offer the service, despite demand falling.

A Westpac spokesman said demand for foreign exchange services had reduced since Covid-19 due to border closures.

ASB banking advice centre general manager Lex Thornton said

once border restrictions eased the bank expected demand for foreign exchange services would lift again.

A TSB bank spokeswoman said it was offering foreign exchange services for Australia, the United States and England only.

She said some branches might not be able to provide currency exchange due to limited foreign cash supply.

Ramanathan said the US dollar had been the most popular currency.

A BNZ spokesman said demand for foreign cash had been decreasing for some years, and border closures had only accelerated this trend.

Massey University banking Professor David Tripe said demand for foreign cash by overseas travellers had been decreasing even before Covid-19.

He said people generally travelled with their debit cards or travel cards loaded with local currencies.

While companies offering foreign cash exchange were struggling because of Covid-19, those that offered service online without bricks and mortar stores were doing well, he said.

For instance British online cash transfer service TransferWise did better than ever last year.

TransferWise country manager Tim Cameron said the company moved about $8 billion a month around the world.

Cameron said the online nature of the business meant the company had remained profitable despite Covid-19 as businesses were using TransferWise for transactions in foreign currencies, and consumers were shopping online using its multi-currency debit card.

“As bricks and mortar services had to close, a number of people had to switch to TransferWise,” Cameron said.

“Now we’re getting older customers feeling comfortable using our service.

Cameron said the company had seen about 10,000 new businesses using its service each month.

The company had about 2000 staff globally but was able to keep overheads low because it did not have bricks and mortar stores around the world.

In July last year, TransferWise was valued at US$5b (NZ$7b), a 40 per cent increase since the previous year.