Striking home support workers face two weeks without pay after lockout

Workers who care for elderly and disabled people in Auckland face two weeks unpaid.

Home support workers face two weeks without pay after their employer issued them with a lockout notice.

On Friday, 78 workers at Lifewise in Auckland were told they would be “locked out” of work from February 2 to February 17 after they undertook a series of intermittent strikes.

The employees, who are members of E tū union, have been pushing for more guaranteed hours and increased sick and bereavement leave for more than 18 months.

Union director Kirsty McCully called the move by Lifewise “aggressive”, saying lockout notices were “completely unusual” in care and community work.

The notices had been issued “because no progress has been made in the bargaining since late 2020”, a Lifewise spokeswoman said.

“The situation needs to be resolved one way or another.”

E tū delegate Helen Taufa has been a care worker for Lifewise for almost 12 years. She said workers would have to seek financial help, possibly from the Ministry of Social Development, to get through the lockout period.

She said she was “shocked” to be told she would not have work for two weeks.

Lifewise is known in Auckland for its work with the homeless community and initiatives such as Karangahape Road’s Merge Cafe, which employs vulnerable people and subsidises meals for those who need them.

Taufa said the company did “great work in the community” but the trust was lost when the company went back on an agreement to give employees an extra three sick days and two bereavement leave days a year.

The all-women workforce is predominantly Pasifika and Taufa, who is Tongan, said bereavement leave was a “big thing”.

Supplied Lifewise homecare support worker and E tū delegate Helen Taufa.

With funerals lasting more than a week, it was important to be able to mourn appropriately, she said.

Workers also needed extra sick leave in order to protect their families and vulnerable clients, she said.

“Stay home if you are sick” was a strong public health message through the Covid-19 pandemic but Taufa said homecare workers did not always have enough leave to make that possible.

Workers had also been fighting for more guaranteed hours. They might only have 10 guaranteed hours a week and while they would often pick up more that meant being available for whatever came up.

“It has been quite hard for the ladies to survive,” Taufa said.

“You don’t know what your pay is going to be. People can’t budget.”

McCully said it seemed like the message to workers was: if you want to avoid being locked out then leave the union.

E tū was seeking advice on the legality of the lockout, and had contacted the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment for urgent mediation assistance, she said.

Lifewise said the company paid workers above the living wage and offered “fair and reasonable working conditions”.

Replacement staff had been brought in to cover the lockout, including employees who were not covered by the bargaining, a Lifewise spokeswoman said.