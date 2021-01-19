Tourism Holdings loses case over holiday pay for bus drivers

Commissions paid to Kiwi Experience driver guides will have to be taken into account when calculating their holiday pay.

A Court of Appeal ruling over calculating holiday pay for tour bus drivers may have implications for other workers paid commissions.

The case centres on a long-running dispute over Tourism Holdings (THL) way of working out holiday pay for Kiwi Experience tour bus drivers who were paid commission for selling tourism activities to passengers during hop-on-hop-off tours of the country.

The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) had appealed an Employment Court decision that upheld THL’s application of the Holiday’s Act when it came to commission payments.

Holiday pay is based on ordinary weekly pay or an employee’s average weekly earnings over the previous 12 months, whichever is the higher amount.

Supplied Kiwi Experience driver guides were paid commissions of between 10 per cent and 25 per cent for selling activities to passengers, and they have been at the centre of a dispute over calculation of holiday pay.

THL had claimed that commission payments were not a regular part of driver guides’ pay, and therefore should not be included as part of “ordinary weekly pay” for calculating holiday pay.

Kiwi Experience drivers were paid a weekly wage, and they received commissions in a lump sum at the end of each tour once it was confirmed bookings, such as marae stays or guided walks, had been taken up with activity providers.

In allowing the MBIE appeal, the Court of Appeal said that while tours were of varying lengths, commission was a still a “regular and habitual” part of drivers’ pay.

If productivity or incentive-based payments were a regular part of the employee’s pay, they did not have to be paid for an “ordinary working week” for the purpose of calculating ordinary weekly pay under the Holidays Act.

Lane Neave partner Fiona McMillan said the ruling meant that larger than average commissions earned in the four weeks prior to annual leave were more likely to inflate holiday pay.

“This means employees could strategically request leave at times in which they were expecting to receive larger than average commission payments.”

Efforts to seek comment from THL were unsuccessful, but the company has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is unclear whether it will face a significant backpay bill as a result of the judgment.

Duncan Cotterill employment law specialist Sarah Townsend said the Holidays Act went back a maximum of six years when it came to rectifying miscalculations of holiday pay, and if that was applied, it would include the height of the tourism boom.

Townsend said it was quite common for commissions or performance bonuses to be paid on top of base salary and the court decision was a salutary one for employers.

“It’s a good reason for employers who pay their staff partly on a commission basis to have a close look at how they operate their payroll to ensure they’re calculating holiday pay correctly. It’s easy to make a mistake inadvertently.”