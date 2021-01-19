Commerce Commission's 'Stop Letter' to suspected pyramid scheme

Shelly Cullen told potential recruits in 2020 that cryptocurrency was way out of feeling broke all the time.

The Commerce Commission has issued a “Stop Now” letter to Shelly Cullen, promoter of Lion’s Share, which the commission believes is likely to be a pyramid selling scheme.

The commission said pyramid selling schemes were prohibited under the Fair Trading Act.

The commission said it was investigating the Lion’s Share scheme and Cullen’s promotion of it and other potential pyramid selling schemes.

The letter, which the commission made public, instructed Cullen to “cease association with the Lion’s Share scheme and any other pyramid scheme” and “cease promoting and recruiting additional participants into the scheme or any other pyramid scheme”.

It also instructed Cullen to remove any content from social media, including Facebook and YouTube, which promoted such schemes.

“On receiving the Stop Now letter Cullen has confirmed to the commission that she has stopped promoting Lion’s Share,” the commission said in a statement.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/FAIRFAX NZ Fran Halford of Nelson talks about why she is speaking out about Circle.

The Lion’s Share Facebook page, which listed Shelly Cullen Crypto, as a related page was still operating at 1.10pm on Tuesday.

Listed in the images were the photos of individuals from New Zealand who were designated “Lion’s Share heavy hitters”.

The commission received six complaints about Cullen or the schemes she was promoting last year, and said in September that it was considering investigating.

At the time Salvation Army lawyer and advisor Ronji Tanielu, who has strong links to South Auckland, said in his opinion the venture looked similar to several of the manipulative scams targeting vulnerable people in his area, including people from the Māori community.

SCREEN GRAB/Stuff Lion's Share was still operating on Facebook at 1.10pm on Tuesday, January 19.

“The attraction in these schemes is a quick fix for complex social issues. It’s the same as Lotto and the TAB. It’s the quickest way to get happiness and help,” he said at the time.

Testimonials from New Zealand recruits show people trying to find a way to climb out of relative hardship.

“I joined lionsshare because I was sick of being poor! Took a leap of faith and the universe is rewarding me for it,” said one.

Another said: “I joined Lionsshare because I want to experience more with extra money for me and my whanau.”

Still another spoke of wanting to pay of debt.

The commission said its investigation into Lion’s Share was ongoing.

“However, because it considers that the Lion’s Share scheme is likely a pyramid scheme, the commission advises any individuals already involved with the Lion’s Share scheme to cease their involvement and those considering joining the Lion’s Share scheme are advised not to do so,” it said.

The Lion’s Share Facebook page links through to a webpage with the suffix “io” indicating it was hosted in the British East Ocean Territory.

That webpage indicates that people pay money to buy into the scheme, and earn “commissions” by signing up new members.

All transactions are done using crypto-currencies, the website indicates.

Lion's Share describes itself as offering “digital education products”.

Preventing harm from pyramid schemes was a current priority for the commission, it said.

Pyramid schemes require constant recruitment of new members to buy in and inevitably people lose out financially as recruitment dried up, the commission said.

The commission said it issued Stop Now letters where it urgently wanted conduct to stop that we consider likely to be harmful to the market, consumers or public safety.