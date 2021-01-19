Paymark says its eftpos network is working again after lunchtime outage

The country’s largest eftpos network operator, Paymark, says it experienced a “10 minute” outage at about 1pm on Tuesday, but said its eftpos services should now be back to normal.

Shoppers took to social media at lunchtime to report cards not being usable at stores, supermarkets and restaurants.

Rival eftpos network operator Windcave stated on its website at about the same time that some of its merchants were experiencing transaction failures, which it was “investigating with urgency”.

Paymark spokesman Paul Brislen said if retailers were still experiencing problems with its network, they might need to reboot their machines.

“If the eftpos network is offline many of the terminals will still take transactions – they just store them up and when it is operational again, they put them through,” he said.

“For those who panic and think they can’t transact, they can – they can use the offline component,” he said.