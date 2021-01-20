Countdown runs out of glassware in collectables programme

Countdown has run out of glass containers in its collectables promotion, due to high demand and shipping issues.

The supermarket chain was offering seven glass containers, ranging in size, for free depending on how much customers spent. Customers received one stamp for every $20 spent.

Countdown acting managing director Sally Copland said while the supermarket expected the programme to be a hit, shipping delays meant customers might not be able to redeem their stamps this week.

screenshot Countdown says customers will have one more week to redeem stamps for glass container after facing shipping delays.

Copland said the shortage affected all its supermarkets nationwide.

While customers could earn their stamps until the end of the month, Countdown was extending the redemption period by a week until February 21.

To redeem the smallest container, a 610 millilitre glass container, customers needed 20 stamps or should have spent at least $400.

The biggest container, a 2.2 litre rectangle container, needed 40 stamps, which could be redeemed by a minimum spend of $800.