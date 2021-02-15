What it takes to get New Zealand red meat to your plate

The environmental impact of producing red meat in New Zealand is lower than other countries, research suggests.

Today we ask, how sustainable is the meat New Zealand produces?

Step back a couple of decades, and a juicy steak or a bowl of bolognese would never have prompted any questions about what it took to get it on one's plate.

But with climate change an increasing concern, many of the country’s meat export customers are asking awkward questions about red meat. How much greenhouse gas was created, rivers muddied, how much fertiliser and water used?

It's a very big deal for New Zealand's big beef and sheep industries. Red meat is the country's largest manufacturing industry and the second-largest exporter, but agriculture as a whole is responsible for almost half of New Zealand's greenhouse gas emissions.

LAWRENCE GULLERY/STUFF Recording on-farm emissions will provide superior data compared to the Government's on-farm modelling guess work, Waikato farmer Chris Lewis says.

Under pressure to keep its green credentials, the Government has put New Zealand farmers on notice.

The good news is, New Zealand farm greenhouse gas emissions are reducing. They have fallen 30 per cent since 1990 – a story farmer Rick Burke reckons we haven't been telling very well.

Rick Burke and Jan Loney own Pukekauri Farms, a 300 hectare beef and sheep farm in the Western Bay of Plenty.

When they bought the farm more than 20 years ago, it was a major contributor to sediment pollution in the Tauranga Harbour.

Today the water quality on their farm is ranked nine out of 10 and Burke estimates his profit is up 25 to 30 per cent.

SUPPLIED Sheep and beef farmer Rick Burke has cut his farm’s greenhouse gas emissions by 60 per cent with a concerted, multi-pronged approach to climate friendliness.

Getting to that point has been a combination of good fencing and water infrastructure, genetic improvements, a shift in soil practices and riparian planting.

Over the last 20 years they have reduced the farm’s effective area by a quarter, progressively retiring over 110ha of riparian margins and steep marginal land from grazing, and planting it out in native trees and exotic timber.

They now know their total net greenhouse gas emissions are down 60 per cent.

SUPPLIED Rick Burke’s farm has become a model for reducing its carbon footprint by retiring land, planting natives, improving animal weights, fencing streams and switching to more regenerative soil practices.

''In New Zealand, we tend to get lumped with the rest of the world about red meat's contribution to warming the planet,’’ Burke says.

‘’But in fact, for many farm systems in New Zealand, particularly sheep and beef, we've got a really cool story to tell.

''There's a great saying, many sheep and beef farmers across New Zealand haven't been warming the farms, or the planet, they've actually been cooling them because we've reduced our methane footprint.''

And that’s going to be hugely important to New Zealand farmers in future, as they face down two major obstacles: cheaper production elsewhere and rising anti-meat sentiment.

CHRIS STEEL Kiwi farmers like Rick Burke and Jan Loney are exempt from having to account for their carbon footprints until 2025, by which time they must have a plan to measure and manage their greenhouse gas emissions.

The cost of your steak

Agriculture dominates New Zealand's greenhouse gas emissions because it dominates our exports and we have a low human population.

So red meat is in the spotlight. But in calculating its part in global warming, a few things have to be taken into consideration.

Firstly, it's measured in weight, regardless of whether it's single piece of ribeye or a slab of mince.

Secondly, only half the weight of an animal produces meat, so other by-products – tallow, hides, nutraceuticals – are added offsets.

SUPPLIED Dr Stewart Ledgard, of AgResearch, says farm carbon footprints are an efficiency game.

Based on data from 10 years ago, AgResearch’s principal scientist Stewart Ledgard estimates that a kilogram of sheep meat to the UK generates 17kg of carbon dioxide equivalents, including shipping and any returns on wool.

According to Stuff’s estimates, that's roughly the equivalent to driving 100km in the average light car.

The carbon footprint for export beef was 20kg. Notably, shipping tends to take up only about 5 per cent of the total, Ledgard says. ''The whole farm production and efficiency dominates carbon footprints''.

Meat also has an impact on other resources like water. Research shows it takes 210 litres of water to produce a kilo of live New Zealand cattle beast; and about 46 litres per kg of sheep.

By contrast, an average car wash uses 100 to 300 litres of water.

It's also much lower than the water use in many countries overseas: US cattle farmers uses 1000 litres because of the crops grown for animal feed.

Water research also considers the scarcity factor: how many other industries also compete for the water and where it comes from. New Zealand's temperate climate means farmers get most of their water from rain.

''Irrigation water is the biggest main source of use of water for production of foods, and in New Zealand we use very little irrigation,'’ Ledgard says.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Cows are housed indoors at this Massey University farm. Grain feedlots and barns are common overseas but not usual in New Zealand, saving energy and water.

Good impressions

New Zealand also makes energy and water savings by grazing its animals on grass, rather than using the big US and European feedlots.

That's a big plus for Kiwi meat exporters highlighting the country's clean, green image. For the last couple of years, Beef + Lamb, has been highlighting our grass-fed beef in its Taste Pure Nature campaign in China and the US, which is starting to pay dividends.

Yet some science suggests that the grain and grass debate is a little irrelevant in the developed world. Oceania (New Zealand and Australia), Europe, and the US were fairly similar when compared to other countries where feed was poorer, Ledgard notes.

The key factor was the time it took to finish an animal, he says.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Pines are only a 30-year solution to reducing carbon, Beef + Lamb says.

Are plants the answer?

The way scientists measure greenhouse gases is important for New Zealand, given that some scientists believe Kiwi farms may already be close to carbon neutrality.

For example, nitrous oxide, which is tied to fertiliser use, could be much lower in New Zealand than previously thought, according to an AgResearch/Landcare study.

Methane is a much bigger part of New Zealand’s greenhouse gas profile, thanks to our belching livestock.

It is more deadly at trapping global warming, but some scientists have challenged its pre-eminence in greenhouse gas calculations given its short lifespan.

On that basis, New Zealand might only need to be reduce its methane by a relatively small amount, says Jeremy Baker, Beef + Lamb NZ’s chief insights officer.

’’It does have an important warming effect while it's in the atmosphere. But if you are overall reducing your amount of methane, that warming effect is actually flipped the other way and you're reducing your warming by a substantial amount.''

123rf Environmentalists claim beef, dairy and sheep farmers need to act more swiftly to offset a methane crisis.

Many environmentalists disagree, saying Kiwi farmers could make an urgent short-term difference to methane levels by cutting herds or planting more trees.

Another recent study from Auckland University of Technology suggests farms might already have enough to be nearly carbon-neutral.

The report, which came out in October last year, found woody vegetation on sheep and beef farms was largely offsetting their on-farm agricultural emissions.

Woody vegetation is not recognised in the Emissions Trading Scheme but it should be, Beef + Lamb's chief executive Sam McIvor says.

‘’If farmers are to face a price for agricultural emissions, it’s only fair they get credit for their sequestration.’’

Forestry sinks are another option, but farmers are uneasy at losing farmland to pines and at best, Baker says, they are only a temporary fix.

'’Pine trees sequester carbon for 30 years and then they're done. They're not a long-term solution to balancing our carbon budget.''

Vaccines or modifications to feed to reduce methane might yet save the day, Ledgard says.

''There's nothing immediately available for farmers in New Zealand to use yet, but there's a lot of research going on which looks quite promising, and we hope there will be something in the not too distant future.''