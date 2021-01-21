Changes ahead for 6500 Vodafone customers as telco calls time on cable TV

The cable network being installed in the Wellington suburb of Karori in 2001 – now the technology underpinning some of its services is facing obsolescence.

Vodafone NZ is scrapping the cable television service that it provides in Wellington and Christchurch and offering to move about 6500 customers on to alternative technology.

Vodafone said the changes were needed as the technology on which its “Tbox” set-top boxes and older cable broadband modems ran would become obsolete and stop working later this year.

It is offering to replace the Tboxes, which work similarly to Sky satellite set-top boxes, with Vodafone TV devices, which instead stream television over the internet.

Tboxes and Vodafone TV can both be used to watch Sky TV channels if customers pay for that, and the Vodafone TV devices can also be used to access other internet-TV services such as Netflix.

But some customers have questioned on social media whether the streaming service is an equivalent substitute for them.

Gripes include the user interface of Vodafone TV, which some argue makes programme menus harder to read, the fact it stores recorded programmes “in the cloud” rather than on the device, and it not being able to record some free-to-air programmes.

Vodafone spokeswoman Rebecca Huang said it could understand that a lot of customers “would be very used to their Tbox and how it works”.

“Unfortunately the reality of it is that there aren’t like-for-like alternatives – technology has changed over the years.”

Some of the interfaces of Vodafone TV were a little bit different “but we are going to provide full support, talking it through and helping people figure out how to use their Vodafone TV”, she said.

SUPPLIED Vodafone acknowledges some customers may find it hard to get their heads around internet TV, but says installers will check they know how to use the devices before they leave.

If customers wanted to instead switch to Sky’s satellite TV service and install MySky, Vodafone would assist with that handover to Sky, Huang said.

“We think Vodafone TV is the best option, but our agents can talk customers through that process. We have a good relationship with Sky.”

Customers would not need to renew a contract when they switched to Vodafone TV, so could potentially try the streaming service and then change to subscribing to Sky direct if they found it difficult to use.

Vodafone will also switch customers’ landlines from cable to run over the internet at the same time as switching over their TV service.

That change means customers’ home phones – like phones connected to the ultrafast broadband (UFB) network and in future all landlines – will no longer work in a power cut.

Many of the 6500 customers will also get new Vodafone account numbers and will need to update any Vodafone direct debit authority with their bank.

A benefit for some customers is that they will be upgraded to faster, unlimited cable broadband plans.

Vodafone is describing the new service as an upgrade but says it is aiming to keep prices the same “or lower” as those customers currently pay and said there would be no charge for the installation work.

Someone would need to be at home for the install, which Huang said could be scheduled for evenings or weekends.

Vodafone’s “triple play” internet, phone and cable-TV networks were owned by Saturn in the 1990s, and were acquired by Vodafone when it bought their subsequent owner TelstraClear in 2012.

The hybrid fibre coax (HFC) networks once provided the fastest home internet speeds in New Zealand and were the envy of both Aucklanders and many Australians.

After a series of upgrades, the networks remain able to provide an internet service that for many customers is a completely satisfactory alternative to fibre-optic UFB.

Vodafone is offering to hold customers’ hands through the technology switch, which will be done “suburb by suburb” by Downer technicians over next few months, with the transition already underway in the suburbs of Miramar and New Brighton.

“We want to make sure we don’t cut off anyone unexpectedly,” Huang said.

The technicians would make sure customers were comfortable using the new Vodafone TV devices before they left, Vodafone has promised.