Smeg knife blocks hit Trade Me with prices up to $600

Shoppers who have missed out on New World’s Smeg knife blocks have a second chance on Trade Me, for a price.

There were 47 Smeg knife blocks listed on Wednesday, ranging in price from $182 to $600.

Some of the knife blocks on offer come with a set of Smeg knives that were also part of the supermarket’s promotion.

The New World promotion has been incredibly popular since it launched in November.

New World said it ordered more than a million knives ahead of the promotion to avoid running out.

To collect the complete set customers needed to spend $4900 at New World supermarkets, or $2820 plus $140 cash, by Sunday.

Smeg knife blocks are almost impossible to get t New World supermarkets, leading some to sell theirs on Trade Me.

But for $200, shoppers could buy a Baccarat Damashiro Mizu seven-piece knife block from Farmers or a Furi Pro seven-slot vault block, without knives, from TheMarket.

At the higher end, $639 will get a Global Katana Knife Block & Knives from the Home Store.

One frustrated customer who was unable to get his hands on a knife block has lodged a complaint with the Commerce Commission alleging a breach of the Fair Trading Act.

New World owner, Foodstuffs, told Stuff it was confident it had not breached the law, but Consumer New Zealand chief executive John Duffy said the man may have a case.

NZ Duffy said New World supermarkets that have run out of stock should be posting signs to warn customers before they buy groceries in the hope of securing a knife block.

James Ryan, policy and compliance manager at Trade Me, said that in the last seven days there had been 40,000 searches for Smeg on the site, up 71 per cent on the week before.

There were more than 240 listings for Smeg stickers on the site, he said.

”Each time New World or Countdown release a new collectables range or sticker promotion we see searches for these items surge,” Ryan said.

“Collectable items like these are always fun to trade and collect your way to a full set, so it's no surprise they've found their way onto Trade Me.”

Trade Me planned to remove all listings for the Smeg stickers on Friday ahead of the end of the promotion.