Kiwi expat and former Trump staffer Chris Liddell withdraws from OECD top job

Expat New Zealand businessman and Chris Liddell has withdrawn his candidature to head the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Liddell who was former US President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy co-ordination was nominated by his former boss for the top international post.

On January 19, the OECD confirmed Liddell had withdrawn his nomination for the post of OECD Secretary-General.

In a statement, the OECD thanked Liddell “for his willingness to be nominated for the position, and for the spirit with which he has engaged in the process”.

Liddell is a New Zealand-born dual US-NZ citizen.

His nomination to head the OECD has caused much controversy in New Zealand.

The Government refused to comment on whether or not it would back him, while National and ACT initially said the Government should, before pulling back after the storming of the US Capitol in early January. The Green Party has consistently opposed his nomination.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chris Liddell, centre, with former US president Donald Trump, has withdrawn from the race to head the OECD.

The OECD is a forum of 37 mostly rich and large countries that works to set multilateral guidance on matters including trade and taxes.

Seven candidates remained for the post, including Mathias Cormann from Australia and former Swedish European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom.

Candidates faced questions from the 37 ambassadors to the OECD appointed by its members nations, and were watched by a couple of observers, in interviews that in at least one case lasted three hours.

Before joining the Trump Administration, Liddell was vice chairman and chief financial officer at General Motors, leading global finance operations and managing the company’s US$23 billion initial public offering in 2010.

Liddell was also chief financial officer and senior vice president of Microsoft.

Liddell has been approached for comment.