Just 32 per cent of border exception requests approved since March

Just a third of those who applied for to be allowed into New Zealand since March have been granted an exemption to border closure rules, new data shows.

Between March last year and January 18, Immigration New Zealand received 55,225 requests for a border exception across all exception categories.

Of these requests, 18,274 resulted in an invitation to apply being issued.

Immigration ended up receiving a total of 20,107 subsequent visa applications from individuals who were invited to apply, with 17,946 applications approved and 1337 yet to be decided.

New Zealand’s strict border restrictions stop most travellers entering the country, apart from New Zealand citizens and residents and people who have been granted an exception to travel to New Zealand.

123RF Since March 20, 138,968 people have arrived in New Zealand. The majority of these were New Zealand passport holders.

However, people are still travelling.

Since March 20, 138,968 people have entered New Zealand, according to Stats NZ.

Of these, 96,901 came in on a New Zealand passport while 42,067 came on passports belonging to other countries.

Immigration lawyers have raised concerns that sports people and celebrities have been granted exemptions over long-term temporary visa holders, such as students and workers, seeking to reunite with loved ones.

But a spokesman for Immigration New Zealand said it considered all requests for exceptions against strict criteria set out in immigration instructions.

“Immigration has no ability to apply discretion when considering border exception requests,” the spokesman said.

Current exception categories include Australian citizens or permanent residents who are partners of New Zealand citizens or residents, partners from visa-waiver countries, family members of New Zealand citizens or residents who do not hold relationship-based visas, partners and dependent children of work or student visa-holders, normally resident work visa-holders, critical workers, humanitarian cases and graduate students.

Immigration expert James McLeod said Immigration New Zealand had regularly been adjusting the dials over the last six months.

“There have been developments, with Immigration allowing certain visa-holders into the country,” he said.

“But whether that is happening fast enough or whether we have the right settings, is a question to be asked. From my understanding, it's all down to capacity at the border.”