Consumer NZ calls Instachill air cooler 'at best, pointless' in NZ climate

A Consumer New Zealand trial of the Instachill Evaporative Cooler has found it to be “pointless” in the New Zealand climate.

The $899 cooler sold at Harvey Norman, Mitre 10 and through the As Seen on TV shop claims to replace air conditioning units, potentially saving consumers up to $212 a month.

An evaporative cooler is a fan that blows out cool, damp air by sucking in air, passing it over water-soaked pads, and blowing it back into the room.

Evaporative coolers work well in hot, dry climates like Western Australia, or parts of the United States such as Nevada and Arizona, but not in a damp climate like New Zealand where many people live close to the coast, Consumer NZ said.

READ MORE:

* How to keep your home 'eco' cool during a long, hot summer

* Been told it's better to leave your heatpump on all the time?

* Melting in the heat? Here's how to keep your place cool

* Consumers, manufacturers disagree on expectations of appliances



Instachill recommended the product be used in a ventilated area.

SUPPLIED By pushing water into a room, evaporative coolers could compound issues with mould, Consumer New Zealand says.

“Our operating instructions state: It is not advised to use this air cooler in a closed area or an area without air ventilation. For best results use in an open area or an area with good ventilation.”

Consumer NZ product test manager Dr Paul Smith said that in tests, the Instachill was found to pump around a litre of water into a room every hour.

In poorly ventilated spaces, the cooler could increase the chance of mould, he said.

Smith said evaporative cooler technology was not suitable for New Zealand’s climate.

“It only works effectively in desert conditions, somewhere that is really hot and really dry and we’re not really hot and really dry,” he said.

New Zealanders struggled throughout the year to keep the dampness in their homes down, and the cooler was designed to increase the moisture, he said.

“At best, it’s pointless and at worst, it’s just unhealthy,” Smith said.

There were a number of coolers on sale at stores, and they all had the same issues, he said.

In the trial, the cooler provided a negligible cooling effect, and in some instances raised the room temperature, he said.

In the best result of the trial, in a garage with a wide-open door, the Instachill lowered the temperature by a half degree Celsius, but increased humidity by five per cent.

In a poorly ventilated room, the cooler increased the temperature from 25.9 to 31.4 degrees Celsius, he said.

The best way to stay cool this summer was to open windows, to use a fan to create airflow, or to turn a heat pump on to cooling mode.

“Don’t waste money on an evaporative cooler,” he said.

The best way to keep homes cool is to open all the windows, to use a fan, or to turn a heat pump on to cooling mode, Consumer NZ says.

Phil Squire, Sustainability Trust fair energy manager, said the organisation was outraged to see the Instachill Evaporative Cooler advertised as a replacement for an air conditioning unit.

Squire said businesses were using its lower price point to entice buyers.

While the upfront cost of installing a heat pump or air conditioning unit might feel out of reach for some, spending up to $900 on the Instachill was not the solution, Squire said.

"There are many simple and often inexpensive, ways to cool your home without adding unwanted moisture to the air. We don’t need more mouldy homes and flats in New Zealand.”

Squire said he was disappointed that some major retailers were selling the cooler.

Chris Peak, solutions general manager for Mitre 10 New Zealand, said in the case of products sourced from New Zealand suppliers which are available to various retailers nationally, the retailer expected its suppliers to have determined the suitability of the product for the local market.

“This product is supplied by a national supplier and sold by a range of retailers, with demand driven by As Seen On TV,” Peak said.

Instachill was not part of the core Mitre 10 range, he said.

Last year Mitre 10 formalised and implemented a new policy, which required suppliers to substantiate any claims made about products before the claim can be made.

“We’ve taken the feedback from Consumer on board and will investigate whether this product should continue to be available within the Mitre 10 network.”

Harvey Norman declined to comment.