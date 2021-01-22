25 year-old man jailed for more than two years for GST fraud

Falsely claiming large sums in GST refunds has resulted in a number of people being sent to prison over the years.

A 25-year-old Auckland man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for tax fraud totalling $208,274, Inland Revenue says.

Aaron Roydyn Ryder pleaded guilty at Auckland District Court to 16 charges of knowingly providing false GST returns to obtain GST refunds he was not entitled to between 2014 and 2016, and another 16 charges of knowingly using forged documents to support the false GST claims.

He was sentenced to 25½ months imprisonment and ordered to pay $40,000 in reparations.

Inland Revenue spokesperson Tony Morris said it asked Ryder for documentation after it found a suspicious pattern of “significantly high-expense GST claims with nil or low reported income, resulting in consistent refunds”.

READ MORE:

* Couple who used kids "as puppets" to evade tax given jail and home detention

* Woman files $213,000 worth of false tax claims

* Former diver jailed for $1m GST fraud

* Tauranga woman jailed for $3 million tax fraud



“Ryder gave Inland Revenue documents but the problem for him was that original versions of the same documents, which Inland Revenue directly obtained from third parties, were materially different.

“He told investigators that his family was in difficult times and he felt the need to provide for them, but there was no evidence at all that the funds were used for that purpose”, Morris said.

Defence counsel told the court Ryder panicked when IR began to investigate and forged the documents, but IR pointed to the number of times he forged documents as much more planned than panicky.