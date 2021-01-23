Volvo ad where woman falls asleep at wheel banned from airwaves

An ad for the Volvo XC60 showed a woman falling asleep while driving and veering into the other lane. (File photo)

A Volvo ad that showed a woman falling asleep at the wheel has been banned from the airwaves after the Advertising Standards Authority ruled it condoned unsafe driving.

The ad, which was played on TVNZ OnDemand and YouTube, shows parents caring for their young children at home, then the mother, “obviously fatigued through lack of sleep”, driving her Volvo on the open road.

She starts to fall asleep at the wheel and her car veers towards an oncoming vehicle.

The woman wakes up when a truck's horn sounds, and her car automatically self-corrects and moves back into the correct lane.

READ MORE:

* Libra pad ads featuring blood attract complaints from viewers

* The most complained-about Kiwi ads of 2018

* Wellington Paranormal poster too 'confronting' for kids, advertising authority rules



The final scene is similar to the start of the ad, with the text “The car that looks after you, like you look after others. Volvo XC60 with Lane Keeping Aid. For everyone’s safety” shown on screen.

Mark Dwyer/Stuff Volvo said the ad didn’t condone dangerous driving. (File photo)

Six complainants wrote to the authority about the ad, according to a recently-released decision.

They said it sent the wrong safety message and promoted a “dangerous choice” to get behind the wheel when fatigued.

“I am utterly horrified,” one person wrote.

“Condoning driving whilst tired and trusting the vehicle to keep you safe ... is utterly disgusting.”

In November, a coroner ruled driver fatigue was the cause of a crash that killed 23-year-old Christchurch man Kamalpreet Singh and his friend Lovepreet Singh.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Kamalpreet Singh and Lovepreet Singh died in a crash in Canterbury after Kamalpreet fell asleep at the wheel.

Kamalpreet Singh, who hadn't slept for up to 24 hours, was in the same condition as someone more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he fell asleep at the wheel and collided head-on with a truck, the coroner said.

In response, Volvo said fatigue and other sources of distraction are human behaviour that are impossible to eliminate, and warrant “the intervention of active safety features”.

Volvo does not condone driving while tired, it said.

“The commercial clearly identifies that the driver remains responsible for the vehicle at all times.”

The authority's complaints board said the ad portrayed the new Volvo as a safe car which will keep drivers in their lane if they fall asleep.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL/FOOTAGE SUPPLIED The Stuff Top Medium/Large Car for 2020 is the Volvo S60/V60.

The end of the ad being similar to the start implied the woman would “once again drive whilst fatigued”, it said.

It said the ad implied it is OK to drive the new Volvo when tired because the Lane Keeping Aid will protect the occupants.

It also encouraged consumers to take risks, the decision said.

“The Board noted that despite being frightened when she narrowly avoids having an accident, the woman doesn't pull over, she keeps driving.”

Volvo is entitled to promote its car's safety features, but must do so in a way that doesn’t condone unsafe driving, the board said.

The board said the ad had not been prepared and placed “with a due sense of social responsibility”, and breached the Advertising Standards Code.

It noted the ad had not been used online since November 30, but directed it was not to be used again.