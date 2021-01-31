Foreign fishermen's border exemption protected $380 million of exports

Fishing boats tied up in Lyttelton harbour in 2020, before foreign fishermen were granted an exemption to enter New Zealand and crew them.

A border exemption for 570 deep sea fishermen saved about 400 Kiwis from redundancy and protected $380 million of annual exports, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

The exemption also allowed the ministry to strike a deal with the deep sea fishing industry to help attract New Zealanders and help curb its dependence on foreign workers.

Despite the initiative, the chief executive of one of the largest fishing companies does not believe the industry will ever reach a point where it does not use foreign mariners.

Sealord chief executive Doug Paulin said the industry has had issues attracting New Zealand workers for many years. He said many other jobs rated higher in young people's priorities.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Sealord chief executive Doug Paulin says pay in the deep sea fishing industry is “relatively lucrative”.

The work to reduce dependence on foreign workers was making good progress, but it was not a short-term fix, Paulin said.

An upside of the industry was earning money quickly, he said. "[The pay] can be relatively lucrative ... and we don't talk about it.”

Some workers spend two-thirds of their year at sea – and all of their food and accommodation during that time is paid for.

Some in the industry aged 23 to 25 were already buying homes, he said.

400 redundancies were on the cards

Foreign mariners who were granted the border exemption started arriving in New Zealand in October last year.

They immediately went under the public microscope when there was an outbreak of Covid-19 inside their Christchurch managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility.

Of the 235 fishermen who were there at the time, 31 caught the virus. The fishermen eventually infected two MIQ health workers as well.

Stuff has obtained a memo under the Official Information Act which details the Ministry of Primary Industries reasoning for recommending the border exemption for deep sea fishermen to Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi.

It claims the economic impact of not granting an exemption for the foreign fishermen would have been “significant" for the companies and regional port towns such Lyttelton, Timaru and Nelson.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Russian crew onboard the fishing vessel Profesor Aleksandrov at Port Nelson. (FILE PHOTO)

The affected vessels generate about $380m annually in export revenue, and keeping them tied up in port would have led to an estimated 400 redundancies in port communities over time, the memo says.

According to Government figures, seafood exports are worth more than $1.5 billion a year to New Zealand.

Reducing dependence on foreign workers

A co-funded advertising campaign with the Government is one of the ways the deep sea fishing industry is promising to eliminate its foreign workforce within five years.

The memo recommended commissioning independent research into why New Zealanders are not in the sector, print all manuals and signage on vessels in English, and guarantee employment for all suitable fishing school graduates.

It also recommended the industry invest in learning and development opportunities at tertiary level and fund 39 scholarships at a fishing school.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Fishing boats in Lyttelton, which is one of New Zealand's port towns that would have suffered if deep sea fishermen were not given a border exemption.

The amount of money the industry has to spend has been withheld by the office of the Immigration Minister for commercial reasons.

The memo stated the plan, developed by key fisheries sector representatives to attract Kiwis to the industry, had the “aspirational goal” of filling all positions with New Zealanders within five years.

An MPI spokesman said the recommended conditions detailed above were "in large part" included in the final plan, agreed upon as part of the border exemption.

In December 2020, a seafood advertising campaign was launched and a new careers/jobs page posted on the Seafood NZ website.

There are now discussions between MPI and the Ministry of Social Development about making an agreement to assist in bringing Kiwis into the deep sea fishing industry.

The MPI spokesman said the fishing industry was expected to deliver a progress report on the plan and initiatives before the end of February.