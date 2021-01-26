NZ-made toilet named America's best public loo after going viral on TikTok

A New Zealand-made self-cleaning toilet has been named America’s best public loo.

The Exeloo unit, designed and manufactured in West Auckland, was named the nation’s top toilet at the inaugural Best Restroom in America awards in November.

The “touchless” toilet was the subject of a viral post on popular social media platform TikTok when it first opened at Bancroft Park in Colorado.

As well as racking up millions of views, the toilet also attracted attention from media and locals alike, leaving some “shocked” by its unusual facilities.

“It was very different. It felt like I was in the future,” Bancroft Park woman Kamlynn Potee told US television channel Fox 21.

The unit, which launches into a self-cleaning process after every 30 uses, has lights indicating availability and push button entry.

Soap, water, toilet paper and the hand dryer are all activated with a wave.

The toilet also sends an automatic alert via an app to maintenance crews when supplies start running low.

But users can’t linger too long over the bells and whistles. The toilet also has a 10-minute time limit which visitors ignore at their peril – after a final countdown, the doors open automatically.

Exeloo managing director, Craig van Asch, said the US publicity has fast-tracked orders from new projects with LA Parks, which oversees more than 16,000 acres across the district of Los Angeles.

The area is made up of 86 city councils, roughly the same number in the whole of New Zealand.

As well as exporting to Australia, the US and Canada, Exeloo has supplied prefabricated “intelligent toilets” to increase capacity in Picton, and dedicated bus driver toilets across the Auckland City transport network.