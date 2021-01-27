Rents soar after Covid-19 freeze ends

Rents shot up around the country when last year’s rent freeze was lifted, including the largest monthly rent increase in recorded history.

Renters have been knocking on the door of advocacy organisations and taking cases to the Tenancy Tribunal in an attempt to fight increases of nearly 40 per cent in some cases after the Government’s Covid-19 rent restrictions were lifted.

Across the country, average rents rose 11 per cent between when rents were unfrozen on September 25 and the end of 2020. The average rent rose 3 per cent in the month immediately after restrictions were lifted, according to Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) rental bond data.

Even Tenancy Tribunal adjudicators have expressed surprise at the increases some landlords have levied.

“The tenant questions the landlord’s notice of rent increase by which the rent would increase from $250 per week to $350 per week [an increase of 40 per cent],” an adjudicator wrote in one decision published in December.

READ MORE:

* Landlords expected to act quickly after rent freeze ends

* Property investors' online chats spark price-fixing reminder

* Rent increases should be tied to inflation, tenants' rights group says

* Manawatū tenants facing $200 rent hikes after rent rise freeze ends



“On its face that appears a more than market level of increase.”

However, Murdoch Stephens, the author of last year’s surprise literary hit Rat King Landlord – which imagines a renter revolution in Wellington over issues like these – is sceptical the crisis will ever lead to the kind of uprising he imagined in his book.

“People are both scared and angry. They’re angry about the situation, but they’re also scared to voice it publicly because they’re worried they won’t get the next flat.”

STUFF René Simonis was paying $180 a week for a house on the site of Waikato's former Candyland, but a proposed rent increase started him investigating whether it was up to spec.

The Government froze rents in response to the Covid-19 pandemic for six months from March 26 but didn’t extend it into this year the way several states in Australia did.

Associate Minister of Housing Poto Williams said the Government never considered extending it, and argued via written statement rents had risen in lockstep with incomes.

“Rents have generally been rising in line with wages, although there is variation across locations, and for people on low and fixed incomes rents have grown faster than incomes.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington author Murdoch Stephens in Lambton Quay.

But MBIE and economic data shows a divergence between the two overall, at least when it comes to how most economists interpret the information. And in the period after the rent freeze ended rents have soared.

Wellington has been one of the worst hit by the increases, with MBIE recording median rent there as having overtaken Auckland.

Geometric mean rents (a type of average which is a good way to measure percentage changes in rents) show Wellington’s rents have surpassed Auckland’s.

Tenants Protection Association Auckland co-ordinator Angela Maynard said increasing numbers of renters were coming through their doors seeking advice on how they could fight these increases.

Where landlords chose to give tenants a reason for these increases most pointed to new laws around Healthy Homes as the cause.

“They actually should have been doing this all of the time,” Maynard said.

“So if they have to bring their houses up to scratch then it’s basically their own fault.”

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Lack of supply is a key contributing factor to rising rents.

A rent increase of $50 per week reported by some would mean almost the entire estimated average cost of complying with the legislation ($3000) was being passed on.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen said the ability of landlords to pass the cost of these upgrades on to renters was evidence of how much market power they had because of a major imbalance between supply and demand.

Often suppliers in competitive markets would absorb rising costs because consumers could shop around for different options, but this wasn’t the case here.

“The feeling from landlords is that they can continue to make money because there’s a captive market out there.”

Scott Caldwell/Stuff Auckland's consents and the tapering off of rental price growth thanks to a ramping up of construction.

Rents had also been increasing for a long time. If they were increasing to pay for more habitable homes then at least renters were getting something for their money, he said.

‘Captive’ market

Nationwide the number of people taking on tenancies increased exponentially, a change roughly in line with when house prices started to take off.

Renters are also choosing to stay longer in their properties, meaning there are effectively fewer properties in circulation.

It’s a feeling of tenants trapped in this “captive” market which inspired Murdoch to publish his word-of-mouth hit last year.

The book is about a renter-led uprising and a rat who inherits a Wellington rental property along with a wealth of capital gains.

It was inspired by his encounters with substandard, expensive rental housing in Wellington, property managers, and a large rat Murdoch found in his compost bin during a 'monster rat’ infestation in the capital.

“As an author I’m really interested in people’s emotional responses to the housing crisis, and people feeling the thing now in Wellington – which used to just be Auckland – which is that sense of desperation and loss.”

Some landlords had a brush with the Commerce Commission late last year when it cautioned them against discussing post-rent freeze price levels in an online forum.

NZ Property Investors Federation executive officer Sharon Cullwick said landlords had simply moved on to TradeMe and monitored rental prices there.

“The Commerce Commission have got on to us about talking about rents between each other.

“We can't actually do that...so they’ve made it very hard for us to actually discuss what our rents are in particular areas.”

However, both Cullwick and Olsen sees the situation as simply a question of supply and demand.

On this front there are few signs things will get better any time soon especially in Wellington where the number of new building consents actually shrank last year.

Contrast this to Auckland where housing advocate and Greater Auckland blogger Scott Caldwell graphed an Auckland Unitary Plan-inspired building binge reducing the severity of rent increases.

Auckland has gradually consented more dwellings per head of population over the years and seen rent rises slow as a result.

Things appear to be going in reverse in Wellington, Olsen said, while consents rose 2.6 per cent nationwide between March and November compared to the same period last year in Wellington they dropped by a whopping 25 per cent.

“It’s certainly not going to be a fast and swift change in fortune for renters.”

It’s a pessimism Murdoch shares too. And while he doesn’t believe a renter uprising will ever take place in Wellington, or anywhere else in this country, he does think society will be affected by this rental crisis for many years to come.

“In terms of social strife it might not be people picketing on the streets, but there’ll be people sleeping on them.”