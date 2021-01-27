My Food Bag founders' healthcare business Tend raises $15m

Healthcare provider Tend has privately raised $15 million to help the business expand into offering pharmacy services, hire new staff and expand its network of GP clinics.

Co-founders of My Food Bag Cecilia Robinson, James Robinson and Theresa Gattung launched the digital healthcare provider Tend three months ago.

Through Tend’s app, patients can book appointments to visit doctors either in person at a clinic in Auckland’s Kingsland, or be seen virtually, and access all their medical history and prescriptions.

Robinson said Tend aimed to address a looming GP shortage, with a number of doctors nearing retirement and not enough new graduates refilling positions.

“Through Tend we can provide flexibility, doctors can work from home or 20 hours a week,” she said.

Robinson did not disclose how many patients Tend had, citing commercial sensitivity, but mentioned that there had been more than a couple of thousand downloads of the Tend app.

SUPPLIED Co-founders of Tend, Cecilia Robinson and James Robinson, decided to create their own healthcare clinic to innovate healthcare and make it more flexible.

She said the company was also interested in expanding into pharmacies, dental and midwifery services.

Infratil’s chief executive Marko Bogoievski also joined Tend as a director and shareholder, owning about 14 per cent of the business.

Bogoievski said that he always had an interest in the health sector and was impressed by Tend’s innovation.

“Tend are challenging the status quo and giving New Zealanders greater control over managing their own healthcare. I’ve been incredibly impressed by the calibre of the team and their vision of making a difference to deliver quality health outcomes,” Bogoievski said.

The app was also co-founded by Northland District Health Board member and Auckland University senior lecturer Dr Mataroria Lyndon, and former senior vice president of product and engineering at Pushpay Josh Robb.