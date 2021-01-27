Not much time for DHBs to get ready to administer Covid vaccines, vendor warns

The vaccination programme is expected to be a huge logistical challenge that will need good IT to run efficiently.

A large United States software company says time is short for New Zealand district health boards to put in place the systems that will be needed to manage the roll-out of Covid vaccines.

But the Ministry of Health says it has work in hand, and an “interim solution”.

ServiceNow, which is valued at US$105 billion (NZ$146b) on the Nasdaq exchange and employs more than 12,000 staff, said it was helping 100 organisations including NHS Scotland and North Carolina’s health department with their vaccine programmes.

New Zealand country manager Hamish Miles said it was having discussions with DHBs about its Vaccine Administration Management Solution.

DHBs didn’t have much time to put systems in place before vaccinations of border workers and health professionals are due to commence in April, he said.

ServiceNow’s system is designed to manage tasks such as tracking the delivery of vaccines, scheduling inoculations, and recording “no shows” and any adverse reactions.

Miles said the scale of the vaccine programme made it “one of the biggest workflow challenges of our generation”.

The National Māori Pandemic Group says it is putting the protection of Māori at the centre of the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination.

ServiceNow wanted to “work collaboratively” with DHBs and the ministry which it believed would be providing them with guidance, he said.

DHBs needed to make decisions “very quickly and they need to go with a solution that could scale,” he said.

“We don’t have time for some long-winded procurement process.”

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health indicated it had a plan as to how the vaccine programme would be managed.

Auckland University vaccinologist and associate professor Helen Petousis-Harris warned in July that the existing National Immunisation Register (NIR), which was built in 2005, was “old and decrepit” and would not be up to the job.

But the ministry spokeswoman said work was well underway developing “a comprehensive new National Immunisation Solution (NIS)”.

“Our immediate focus is to ensure we can successfully support the Covid-19 vaccination programme when it rolls out in the coming months.”

The ministry had already built a new “interim solution that can be used now, if required”, she said.

“We are continuing to enhance this, then we will train vaccinators in its use in the lead up to the Covid-19 vaccination campaign,” she said.

Over time, the NIS would be further developed to support the management of all vaccinations, replacing the NIR, she said.

“Once the NIS is fully implemented, any health worker will be able to record vaccinations anywhere, any time, regardless of whether they are publicly funded or self-funded.

“Over time, the goal is to enable members of the public to digitally access their own immunisation records.”

The spokeswoman said the NIS made use of the ministry’s cloud platforms and other technologies including Amazon Web Services and cloud software platform Salesforce.

“We are working with a range of technology partners and our internal teams to implement this,” she said.

ServiceNow said in a further statement that its system was designed to work with AWS and Salesforce “in a way that facilitates a positive workflow process and increase efficiency, all while ensuring citizens and employees are kept safe”.

Auckland DHB declined to comment on what preparations it was putting in place for the vaccination programme, saying that was a question for the ministry.

Canterbury DHB, which Miles said has been a ServiceNow customer, was preparing comment on its preparations.

Britain’s Guardian reported that Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had come under fire from opposition parties over the country’s rate of Covid vaccinations, which it reported was far slower than that in the rest of the UK.

Miles said he was not able to comment on that report.