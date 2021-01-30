Museum sprinklers posed a life-threatening risk to staff and customers

Napier's MTG building has been unexpectedly closed due to serious faults found in the way the sprinkler system is attached to the ceiling.

Ever since it opened in 2013, Napier’s museum and gallery has posed a risk to all who entered its doors.

It wasn’t until closer inspection by Napier City Council staff in late December that the serious nature of that risk at the city’s MTG (museum, theatre, gallery) building was discovered. So serious was the risk that it led to the immediate closure of the building on December 23.

All but the theatre remain closed and will likely be that way for months yet.

The issue lies in the way the fire sprinkler system pipes were attached to ceilings throughout the building.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Small bolts like the one on the left were used to attach the sprinkler system at Napier's MTG to the ceiling. They are far too small and have to be replaced with those on the right.

To their horror, staff discovered small, wholly unsuitable, bolts had been used to attach the pipes to the ceiling. Not only were they way to small and short, they were also too far apart and there was inadequate bracing.

The sprinkler system was installed prior to the new building opening in 2013. It was retrofitted to the older parts of the building, including the theatre, basement and area presently used as the library.

A planned independent structural assessment of the building in late 2019 raised concerns around the manner in which the sprinkler system had been attached to ceilings.

When council officers were able to make a close inspection of the attachments in December last year they were concerned by what they discovered.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff It's uncertain when the museum's exhibit area will reopen, but the library is likely to be open from April.

Pipes of various diameters, filled with pressurized water, were attached to the ceilings with bolts that were smaller than required. The location and layout of the fixings was also irregular.

There was a risk that if the sprinkler system was turned on, the force may have been enough to have caused it to fall from the ceiling.

"The level of unknown risk that had been present in the building since the opening was concerning," said manager of design and projects James Mear.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff An example of an inadequate fixture holding the sprinkler system to the ceiling.

“It was clear to us immediately that there was a risk of loss of life, and we had to remove that risk straight away,” he said.

The entire sprinkler system had to be drained and the museum, library and theatre were closed on December 23 to allow for the small unsuitable bolts to be replaced with larger seismic screws.

Work on the theatre was undertaken first and it opened to the public this week, its sprinkler system now operational.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff A new, suitable, fitting, holding the sprinkler system to the ceiling.

It was unclear at this stage how long it would take to complete the rest of the work and when the rest of the building would be reopened.

Mear said investigations into how the system had not been properly attached, who was responsible, and how it passed a building assessment were matters that would be considered once the repairs had been made.

The library is likely to reopen by early April, but it is uncertain when the rest of the building, including the museum exhibits, will reopen.

Repair work on other non-public areas of the building will continue until the middle of the year.