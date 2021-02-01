Mother discriminated against by employer for being pregnant wins paid parental leave

The mother of a six-month-old baby has been awarded paid parental leave, after her employer stopped giving her work when she informed them she was pregnant last year.

Parental leave is a scheme for eligible working parents or other primary carers who stop working to care for their newborn baby or a child under the age of six who is now in their care.

The Employment Relations Authority reversed a decision by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) that found Kerrie Fitzek did not qualify for paid parental leave, as she had not worked an average of 10 hours per week for 26 weeks in the 52 weeks prior to giving birth.

Fitzek argued she would have qualified for paid parental leave if the Invercargill restaurant she was a manager at, had not prematurely reduced her hours when she told them she was pregnant in January 2020.

Fitzek was employed under a working visa tied to her employer, and worked a minimum of 30 hours per week until the restaurant stopped offering her work, despite her signalling her availability.

After raising a personal grievance, Fitzek settled with her employer in a confidential agreement in May, a month before giving birth.

The restaurant did not offer Fitzek any hours between January and May when her employment officially ended.

In September, MBIE declined Fitzek’s application for paid parental leave claiming she did not qualify as she had not met the minimum requirements.

She then took the matter to the Employment Relations Authority which had the power to confirm, modify or reverse MBIE’s decision on paid parental leave qualification.

The authority found had Fitzek not been discriminated against for being pregnant, it was more likely than not she would have worked an additional six weeks and qualified for paid parental leave.

It concluded Fitzek was the subject of direct discrimination, and was entitled to be paid 16 weeks’ paid parental leave and reversed MBIE’s decision.

Last year paid parental leave in New Zealand increased from 22 weeks to 26 weeks, and rose by $20 a week.

Parents with children due on or after July 1 were eligible for 26 weeks – a full six months – of leave.