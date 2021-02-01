This may be the year of the long weekend, with half of all public holidays being Mondayised.

But if you are working those days, it might be tricky to work out what your legal entitlements are,

Public holidays are “Mondayised” if the holiday falls on a weekend and the holiday is moved to the following Monday.

This year five out of 10 public holidays are Mondayised (or Tuesdayised).

New Year’s Day was a Friday, but January 2 was a Saturday and was Mondayised so people would not miss out on a public holiday.

Waitangi Day, Anzac Day, Christmas Day and Boxing Day will all be a Saturday or Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know about working on and around public holidays.

Can I be forced to work a public holiday?

Workers can only be made to work a public holiday it falls on a day they would have otherwise worked on and if it’s in their employment agreement.

Easter Sunday is slightly different.

Workers can refuse to work Easter Sunday, without having to give a reason, if their employer is open and trading.

Employers must give at least four weeks’ written notice of their right to refuse to work Easter Sunday.

What are my entitlements if I work on a public holiday?

Workers get a paid day off on public holidays if it was an otherwise working day for them.

If you work a public holiday, you will be paid time-and-a-half also get another paid day off later, known as a day in lieu.

The public holiday is on a Saturday and will be Mondayised. What happens if I work Saturday and not Monday?

You will be paid your normal rate for working the Saturday and will also get a paid day off on Monday.

But in this situation you will not get any days in lieu or paid time and a half.

What about if I work Monday and not Saturday?

If you work the Mondayised public holiday, you will be paid time-and-a-half and get a paid alternative holiday.

What if I work both days?

Unfortunately you don’t get two public holidays.

While you will be paid your normal rate for working on Saturday, you will be paid time-and-a-half, and get paid day in lieu for working Monday.

Are casual and contract workers who work public holidays entitled to anything?

Casual employees working on a public holiday are entitled to be paid at time-and-a-half. If the holiday is a day they would normally work, they are also entitled to a day in lieu.

If you do not work on a public holiday, say because your workplace closes that day, but it is a day you would otherwise work, you should still be paid for that day.

But casual workers who only work on public holidays, will be paid at time-and-a-half but will not get an alternative holiday.

Self-employed or contracting workers are not entitled to paid days off or time-and-a-half on public holidays as this is only for employees.

If you choose to a public holiday work, you will only be paid your usual rate for the day and won’t get a day in lieu.

Can I transfer a public holiday?

Employers can transfer a public holiday to be observed for another day for the worker if this is agreed by both parties.